To the top executives of the NBA, Apollo Global is arguably the most important source of money on planet Earth. The billionaires who run the 76ers and Hawks made fortunes at Apollo. Apollo was born out of Drexel Burnham Lambert, whose alumni are a who’s who of the billionaire set. The banker who raised money for Tilman Fertitta to buy the Rockets worked with Apollo’s founders at Drexel. Apollo is around the corner from league headquarters; NBA commissioner Adam Silver is still close to his college roommate from Duke, who is Apollo’s co-president.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
February 24, 2021 | 8:16 am EST Update
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Khris Middleton is an All-Star'
“To me, Khris is an All-Star. All-Star player. Not to disrespect any of the other players that made the team, they’re all having great, great seasons, but Khris is an All-Star. Bottom line, he’s an All-Star.” Unsurprisingly, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer felt the same way. “We feel like Khris is an All-Star,” Budenholzer said postgame. “We feel like he deserves it. The numbers and everything, his efficiency and what he does in a game on both ends of the court is very special.
Eventually, Zach LaVine, the star of the Chicago Bulls, was selected for the All-Star Game. The 25-year-old was asked what message he would tell his 19-year-old self. His response focused on the hard and its fruits. “Hard work doesn’t fail. It really doesn’t,” LaVine said. “Just keep your head down and keep grinding, regardless of the result or recognition or the outside perception. That’s not what you do it for. You do it for your family and you do it for yourself and that’s what I still do. I could care less what the perception and what people say about me. I hear it all but at the end of the day, I love basketball. I’d do this if I got paid zero dollars. I put in so much work for me and my family. I would do this till I die.”
Falling below .500 is as bad as it gets. Nobody is taking shots in the press yet or arguing on the floor. As bad as Tatum, Brown or Walker may be shooting on a given night, none of them have cut the brakes. “I don’t feel very much like an All-Star because we’re below .500 and I’ve got to do a better job of inspiring my teammates and getting guys going and learning and growing,” Brown said. “It’s not all about just scoring the ball. I’ve realized that. It’s about getting teammates involved and things like that. I’m learning and I’m growing in that process.”
“He’s playing with tremendous confidence,” Derrick Rose said. “His confidence is very high. Great leader for the team. Me just watching everything up close. He added the trey ball to his game, so he’s even more effective. He’s just balling right now. With the first group and whenever he’s in the second group, we’re trying to play through him and find him because he’s demanding the double team and that’s what we need from him. He makes the game a lot easier.”
Few players in the NBA have as much potential to be an offensive force. It wouldn’t be a stunner by any stretch to see him average over 25 points per game at some point. That’s not his role on the Nuggets, though, and that is where some of the dissonance in Porter’s current value comes into focus, and why he’s only playing 26 minutes per night despite being clearly at least the third-most talented player (I’d even hear a case for second) on the Nuggets. Porter doesn’t get a ton of offensive usage, but because of that, when he gets his chances, he takes some wild ones that lead to visible frustration from teammates.
Honestly, Porter doesn’t need much more in terms of usage than he gets now to average 20 points per night. But for him to stick in Denver long-term and not be used as a trade asset, he’s going to have to improve his overall game. He’s a tantalizing scorer with physical tools few players in the NBA can match. At some point, I think he’s going to be one of the best offensive players in the league. But Denver needs him to prioritize the other stuff too. Otherwise, he might be best utilized as a trade chip in the next 12 months as opposed to a keeper.
Young hit the Brooklyn Nets with the move on Dec. 30. Nets head coach Steve Nash was not a fan. “That’s not basketball!” Nash yelled at the officials. Nash’s criticism went viral, and Young and the Hawks defended the star guard’s tactic while others debated and discussed its fairness. “I learned a lot about drawing fouls from [Nash],” Young told reporters in early January. “If he says it’s not basketball, he must’ve been saying it about himself because he’s done it a couple of times throughout his career and was so successful.”
Paul said he hears assistant coaches screaming at defenders to be ready for it, to get their hands back. Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo was a recent victim, and as coaches yelled at him to be aware, DiVicenzo said, “What?” “By the time he heard it,” Paul said, “it was too late.” If there’s a player that seeks those advantages within the rules of the game McCutchen talked about, it’s The Point God. “They’re not annoying. If you watch enough games every night, you know what to expect. There’s a skill to that,” Paul countered. “That stuff James [Harden] does where he puts the ball out, that’s a skill. DeMar DeRozan is great at it. That’s a skill.”