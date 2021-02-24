Young hit the Brooklyn Nets with the move on Dec. 30. Nets head coach Steve Nash was not a fan. “That’s not basketball!” Nash yelled at the officials. Nash’s criticism went viral, and Young and the Hawks defended the star guard’s tactic while others debated and discussed its fairness. “I learned a lot about drawing fouls from [Nash],” Young told reporters in early January. “If he says it’s not basketball, he must’ve been saying it about himself because he’s done it a couple of times throughout his career and was so successful.”
-
All NBA Teams
- All NBA Teams
-
-