Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out.
February 25, 2021 | 8:11 pm EST Update
Dennis Schroeder expected to return on Friday
Jamie Hudson: Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James (left ankle; sprain), Kyle Kuzma (back; strain), Markieff Morris (right ankle; sprain) and Dennis Schroder (health and safety protocols) are probable. Anthony Davis (right calf; strain) is out vs. Blazers Friday.
Marc Berman: Frank Ntilikina comes in for first action since late December. Austin Rivers will continue to sit and wait for a trade. Frank gets a nice hand.
Basketball New Zealand has withdrawn the Tall Blacks from the last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament in Serbia, meaning they won’t be going to Tokyo. BBNZ has cited travel costs and focusing on future international programmes as the reason for the Tall Blacks withdrawal.
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Greg Whittington, who he says is available tonight: “He has a high IQ. He knows how to play. He’s got good size… In Turkey, he was a player that could knock down the three ball with great efficiency. He can rebound the ball at a high level and he can defend.”
Neil Dalal: With 38 games in 68 days in the second half of the schedule the Wizards will likely look for opportunities to rest Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and maybe others at times (whether that be games off and/or limited minutes). Scott Brooks hinted at such just now.
Fred Katz: Davis Bertans (right knee soreness) is OUT tonight against the Nuggets. Scott Brooks says he’s day to day.
Kane Pitman: Mike Budenholzer confirms Jrue Holiday is out tonight vs. New Orleans. DJ Augustin is also “very doubtful” due to family reasons which Bud says is a good thing with a smile.
February 25, 2021 | 7:33 pm EST Update
NBA investigating Elijah Millsap's allegation about Dennis Lindsey
The Utah Jazz are cooperating with an NBA investigation into former guard Elijah Millsap’s allegation that executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey made bigoted comments during a 2015 end-of-season meeting, sources told ESPN. The probe will include the sharing of detailed notes taken in the April 2015 meeting that was attended by Millsap and three Jazz officials, sources said.