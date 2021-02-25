USA Today Sports

Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City…

2 hours ago via ChrisKirschner
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game at Oklahoma City: Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out.

, Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
February 25, 2021 | 8:11 pm EST Update
February 25, 2021 | 7:33 pm EST Update

NBA investigating Elijah Millsap's allegation about Dennis Lindsey

The Utah Jazz are cooperating with an NBA investigation into former guard Elijah Millsap’s allegation that executive vice president of basketball operations Dennis Lindsey made bigoted comments during a 2015 end-of-season meeting, sources told ESPN. The probe will include the sharing of detailed notes taken in the April 2015 meeting that was attended by Millsap and three Jazz officials, sources said.
52 mins ago via Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

, Top Rumors

, , ,

Home