Shams Charania: The Atlanta Dream, co-owned by former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, have been sold to a three-member investor group that includes former Dream star Renee Montgomery.
February 26, 2021 | 9:11 pm EST Update
Steve Kerr supports investigating racist comment on Jeremy Lin
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr says he would support an investigation into the event in which Jeremy Lin saying he was called “Coronavirus” during a G League game. “I echo his sentiments regarding racism against the Asian-American community. It’s just ridiculous.”
Wes Goldberg: Steve Kerr on Jeremy Lin’s social media post. “I can’t wrap my head around racism … I applaud Jeremy for speaking out.”
Wes Goldberg: Hornets HC James Borrego on James Wiseman: “He’s a special talent with great size. He can catch, he can run, he can score, he’s only going to get better over time. I think the Warriors got themselves a very good player.”
Stefan Bondy: The Nets are teaming up with ‘Coming 2 America,’ the Eddie Murphy sequel, for a social media takeover before and during tomorrow’s game against the Mavericks. The movie starts streaming on March 5.
February 26, 2021 | 8:29 pm EST Update
Dennis Schroeder back for Lakers
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Dennis Schroder: “Dennis is back. He’s available.” Also said Schroder will start vs. Blazers.