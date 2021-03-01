“You look at what Robert Williams does with the Celtics. They don’t really run plays for him,” Hill said. “He goes out there and is a defensive presence. He’s a presence on the boards and makes you change shots. If O can kind of figure out a couple of things like that, that will put him on the floor to have offensive opportunities. “We need someone like that to be an anchor in that second unit, especially with guys like Gallo, myself and Tony (Snell). If he can be that guy who comes in defensively, sets screens and rolls, he can definitely see the floor.”
March 1, 2021 | 3:43 pm EST Update
Leon Rose, you see, makes himself available to field media queries about as scarcely as any N.B.A. executive running a front office ever has. Tuesday will be one full year on the job for Rose, who didn’t even hold an introductory news conference. Apart from a brief interview with the team’s play-by-play man, Mike Breen, on the MSG Network in June 2020, Rose has only once spoken to reporters, during the team’s Zoom session in July 2020 to formally announce Thibodeau’s hiring. A public sense of Rose’s vision for how to build a team, how he plans to lead the Knicks back to sustained prominence for the first time since the 1990s, thus remains mostly a mystery.
Our request for Rose to break from that policy for this article was predictably declined by a team spokesman — even as the Rose regime, presiding over one of the league’s first-half surprise teams, has some good things to trumpet. Few predicted that these Knicks would contend for a postseason berth, but the present is going well enough that Rose has faced scant pressure to expound on the moves he has made or on his future plans. “I see orange-and-blue skies again,” the filmmaker Spike Lee, who is known as one of the Knicks’ biggest fans, said in a telephone interview. “I’m very, very encouraged.”
It also helps that, after seven consecutive nonplayoff seasons, Rose has presided over more hits than misses so far. That starts with the hiring of Thibodeau, who has clicked more seamlessly than anticipated with an inexperienced roster amid concerns that his stern approach was antiquated. After Sunday’s victory at Detroit, the Knicks moved to 18-17, which was good enough not only for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but also to shift focus away from Dolan, last season’s dreadful headlines about his clashing with Lee and the much-panned hiring of Steve Stoute as a branding consultant. “Knick fans, we’re optimistic,” Lee said. “We see hope. We haven’t seen that in a while.”
March 1, 2021 | 2:48 pm EST Update
Michael Singer: Facu Campazzo has been added to the Nuggets’ injury report as doubtful due to contact tracing, source tells @denverpost. The Nuggets can appeal this decision, but it’s likely he’ll be out for tonight vs. Chicago. Will likely join RJ Hampton and Markus Howard as out.
Tyler Cook on signing with Nets: I had an interview with Sean Marks and Jeff Peterson about a week before I knew I would be going to Brooklyn. I spoke to them a few years back when I had a draft workout with the Nets but that was the only time I had met them before. Anyway, we had a late game, tipoff at 7:30 pm, in the G League bubble. I was just grabbing food and walking back to my room when my agent called me and he said: “Pack your bags. You’re going to Brooklyn tomorrow.”