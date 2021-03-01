It also helps that, after seven consecutive nonplayoff seasons, Rose has presided over more hits than misses so far. That starts with the hiring of Thibodeau, who has clicked more seamlessly than anticipated with an inexperienced roster amid concerns that his stern approach was antiquated. After Sunday’s victory at Detroit, the Knicks moved to 18-17, which was good enough not only for fourth place in the Eastern Conference, but also to shift focus away from Dolan, last season’s dreadful headlines about his clashing with Lee and the much-panned hiring of Steve Stoute as a branding consultant. “Knick fans, we’re optimistic,” Lee said. “We see hope. We haven’t seen that in a while.”