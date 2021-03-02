More on Lloyd Pierce Firing
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lloyd Pierce was supportive of him accepting the interim job, which was important to McMillan, sources tell ESPN.
Jake Chapman: Steve Clifford on the firing of Lloyd Pierce: "It sucks. Plus he's done a really good job... He started from scratch there and he's done a really good job. Last year, in my opinion, if John Collins doesn't miss all those games, they're a playoff team."
JD Shaw: The Hawks have officially fired Lloyd Pierce. Statement from GM Travis Schlenk: pic.twitter.com/LV80Tk85vR
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN.