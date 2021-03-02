USA Today Sports

More on Lloyd Pierce Firing

Lloyd Pierce was supportive of Nate McMillan taking interim Hawks job
Rick Carlisle on Lloyd Pierce firing: This is just insane
Doc Rivers 'shocked' by Lloyd Pierce firing
No heads up for Hawks player regarding Lloyd Pierce firing
Hawks hopeful Nate McMillan will agree to be interim head coach
Hawks make Lloyd Pierce firing official
Hawks fire Lloyd Pierce as head coach
Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta has dismissed Lloyd Pierce as coach, sources tell ESPN.

