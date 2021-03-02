All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Tom Orsborn: Pop on Pierce firing: “We all know it is… shares share tweet pin sms send email 4 hours ago – via Twitter tom_orsborn Tom Orsborn: Pop on Pierce firing: “We all know it is a volatile environment and that sort of thing, but you don’t want to miss on people like him. It’s like missing on a really good player in the draft or evaluating somebody wrongly. He is the kind of guy you can build a culture around.” Coaching, Gregg Popovich, Lloyd Pierce, Top Rumors Top Rumors, Coaching, Gregg Popovich, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs shares share tweet pin sms send email