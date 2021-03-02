There’s a chance the Miami Heat could have star Jimmy Butler back for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler missed Sunday’s win against the Hawks because of right knee inflammation, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I think in a season like this with so much news about COVID-19, there can be other basketball minor things,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday of Butler’s injury. “That’s what this is. … We just want to be proactive about it. He’ll be day-to-day from here.”
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler (knee inflammation) listed as questionable for tomorrow's game vs. Hawks. Avery Bradley remains out.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler is ready to play today.
Barry Jackson: Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for Friday's noon game against Pelicans with a right ankle sprain. Vincent (knee) also questionable.
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report: Bam Adebayo (Neck Strain) Doubtful Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) Doubtful Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) Questionable Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) Questionable) (Jimmy Butler, ankle, is not on the injury report.)
Barry Jackson: Butler says ankle a little sore but said he'll be fine... Butler on Nunn: "Looks like he's going to be in the rotation. I sure hope so.".. On tonight: "We talk about how damn near perfect we have to play and that was nowhere near. Stuff we [said] we had to do, we didn't do."
It is an added benefit for the 30-year-old veteran at the moment, as he deals with the strained left shoulder that limited him to 23 minutes in Monday night's series-clinching 99-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers. "I'll be OK, figure this thing out, do more and more treatment on it every day," Butler said, with the Heat now with an extended break before the second round of the NBA playoffs that, for them, likely won't start until the weekend. "Armando Rivas is my guy. He always takes great care of me."
Rivas, one of 37 members of the team brought into the NBA’s quarantine bubble at Disney Word, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been with Butler during each of his NBA stops, serving as an assistant athletic trainer with the Chicago Bulls, then an athletic trainer/player preparation and recovery liaison with the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a stint with the same title with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now as an assistant athletic trainer with the Heat.
"My shoulder was hurting a little bit after last game," Butler said, having missed two games in February with a strained right shoulder, an injury that kept him out four days. "It was hurting before the game. But as I was warming up, I was like, 'Maybe it'll loosen up,' and maybe I'll be able to play at 100 percent or whatever it was. "It wasn't the case. I went to the back, did a little bit of work. And then we decided, 'You know what? We're going to go out there and just lock in on defense.' I think I did that."
Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, told The Miami Herald on Friday: “Jimmy had his final scan yesterday. And we understand what he’s dealing with. And he’s working his butt off to get back on the floor ASAP and to be ready for the playoffs.”
Tim Reynolds: The initial reads on all tests performed on Jimmy Butler's foot/ankle have not revealed any major issues, source says. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame today that Butler is in rest and recovery mode.
Eric Woodyard: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is listed as out vs. Milwaukee tomorrow (right foot soreness), according to the latest NBA injury report.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder went through a full practice today. Jimmy Butler did not practice today, but he is feeling better. Herro's availability for tomorrow's game will be determined based on how he feels over next 24 hours.
Miami HEAT: #MIAvsPOR UPDATE: Coach Spo says Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill will be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Blazers. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (shoulder) both missed today’s practice. Coach Spo doesn’t expect them to play tomorrow.
Tim Reynolds: Erik Spoelstra told reporters in Sacramento a little while ago that Jimmy Butler's MRI on his shoulder came back clean, and that it's time for treatment and rest.
As for the shoulder injury, Spoelstra mentioned the possibility of a Thursday MRI. According to a league source, the injury isn’t considered to be serious and the plan is to see how Butler’s shoulder feels Thursday morning before making a decision to move forward on the MRI.
Anthony Chiang: So, Jimmy Butler will play tonight. Heat starting Herro, Robinson, Butler, Adebayo, Leonard. Also, the Heat has Goran Dragic back tonight.
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury update for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic: Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic questionable. Bam Adebayo (right ankle soreness) probable. Justise Winslow remains out.
Barry Jackson: On Butler hip soreness, Spoelstra said couple days of treatment will "serve him well"
Anthony Chiang: Justise Winslow’s return will have to wait. And Jimmy Butler also out vs. Trail Blazers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Goran Dragic (sick) will not play tonight. Jimmy Butler is at the AAA and is preparing to play.
Ira Winderman: Heat hurting. For Sunday vs. Rockets: Jimmy Butler (left foot bruise) questionable Justise Winslow (lower back stiffness) questionable KZ Okpala (left Achilles tendinitis) out Derrick Jones, Jr. (left groin strain) out
Ira Winderman: As expected, it will be Heat Lite tonight in Charlotte on second night of preseason back-to-back: Jimmy Butler (Illness) Out; Goran Dragić (Load Management, Right Knee) Out; James Johnson (Conditioning) Out; Kelly Olynyk (Right Knee Bruise) Out; Justise Winslow (Rest) Out
Derek Bodner: 5:30 pm #sixers injury report: - Jimmy Butler (out, back tightness) - James Ennis (out, right quad contusion) - Joel Embiid: questionable, left knee soreness.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers’ @Jimmy Butler (back) and @Joel Embiid (knee) are questionable for tomorrow’s game at #Bulls
Matt Velazquez: Jimmy Butler is listed as out for tonight with back soreness. Brett Brown says Joel Embiid is a game-time decision.
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Brett Brown says Jimmy Butler’s foot was bothering him late, which is why he didn’t return with about 4 minutes left.
Keith Pompey: #Sixers coach Brett Brown expects Butler, Embiid and Chandler to all play tomorrow vs. #Lakers.
Harrison Wind: 76ers coach Brett Brown says Jimmy Butler isn’t playing but is in the air right now on his way to Denver to join his teammates on the bench for tonight’s game.
Tom Moore: #Sixers hand out medical update saying Jimmy Butler 'is seeing a specialist in Los Angeles for further evaluation and will join the team in Denver.' Joel Embiid will miss Saturday game vs. #Nuggets.
Shams Charania: 76ers star Jimmy Butler will see a specialist for his sprained right wrist today in Los Angeles, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
The hope is that rest and rehabilitation will be enough to take care of the problem, sources said, and prevent Butler from missing significant time. The Sixers are in the midst of a brutal stretch in their schedule that sees them face 12 consecutive teams with winning records, including a four-game West Coast trip to face the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings beginning Saturday.
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler is out tonight (mild right wrist sprain). Butler had experienced some discomfort after last game & is receiving treatment. He is currently day to day (and questionable for Weds. game).
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler questionable for tomorrow’s game with a rib contusion. Joel Embiid still listed as questionable with right ankle soreness.
Serena Winters: Lots of #Sixers updates for tonight’s game. Joel Embiid is questionable with left knee soreness. Jimmy Butler is out with an upper respiratory infection. Wilson Chandler is out with an upper respiratory infection.
Keith Pompey: As of right now, Jimmy Butler’s status for today’s game will be a game-time decision. #Sixers vs. #Cavs
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler (strained groin) will not play tonight. Furkan will start in his place. Mike Muscala will play tonight.
Kyle Neubeck: Brett brown says he does not yet have any information on Butler’s injury and still needs to get together with the medical staff
Keith Pompey: #Sixers swingman Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle on the team’s game notes.
Chris Haynes: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is expected to be available tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Christopher Hine: Tom Thibodeau said Jimmy Butler is playing tonight. Jeff Teague is still out, “day to day.” Tyus Jones will return tonight after a one-game absence.
Dane Moore: Jimmy Butler is questionable to play this evening due to an illness. He did not speak to the media after shootaround and I did not see him in the hallways. I don’t know if he is/was in the building this morning. But usually, with Jimmy, you know.
Tim MacMahon: Thibs on decision for Jimmy Butler to skip this trip: “I knew going in, looking at the schedule, where we were and the amount of time he’s practiced, I knew we would talk after the game. It’s what I wanted, too. Obviously, I wanted his input, but I wanted to be smart about it.”
Tim MacMahon: Jimmy Butler didn’t make the trip to Dallas with the Timberwolves. Thibs said decision to rest him was made when they talked after last night’s game. Team announced it this afternoon.
Jimmy Butler (precautionary rest) will not play in the Wolves' game in Dallas on Saturday night. The Wolves are making sure to bring Butler along slowly after he missed much of the preseason so they will be giving him the game off on the second night of an early season road back-to-back.