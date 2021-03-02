USA Today Sports

There’s a chance the Miami Heat could have star Jimmy…

6 mins ago via Miami Herald
There’s a chance the Miami Heat could have star Jimmy Butler back for Tuesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Butler missed Sunday’s win against the Hawks because of right knee inflammation, and he’s listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena. “I think in a season like this with so much news about COVID-19, there can be other basketball minor things,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday of Butler’s injury. “That’s what this is. … We just want to be proactive about it. He’ll be day-to-day from here.”

Jimmy Butler out tonight
Jimmy Butler misses second half vs. Pelicans with ankle injury
Jimmy Butler will play vs. Pelicans on Christmas
Jimmy Butler questionable for Christmas game
Ira Winderman: Heat injury report: Bam Adebayo (Neck Strain) Doubtful Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia) Doubtful Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) Questionable Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) Questionable) (Jimmy Butler, ankle, is not on the injury report.)
Barry Jackson: Butler says ankle a little sore but said he'll be fine... Butler on Nunn: "Looks like he's going to be in the rotation. I sure hope so.".. On tonight: "We talk about how damn near perfect we have to play and that was nowhere near. Stuff we [said] we had to do, we didn't do."
It is an added benefit for the 30-year-old veteran at the moment, as he deals with the strained left shoulder that limited him to 23 minutes in Monday night's series-clinching 99-87 victory over the Indiana Pacers. "I'll be OK, figure this thing out, do more and more treatment on it every day," Butler said, with the Heat now with an extended break before the second round of the NBA playoffs that, for them, likely won't start until the weekend. "Armando Rivas is my guy. He always takes great care of me."
Rivas, one of 37 members of the team brought into the NBA’s quarantine bubble at Disney Word, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been with Butler during each of his NBA stops, serving as an assistant athletic trainer with the Chicago Bulls, then an athletic trainer/player preparation and recovery liaison with the Minnesota Timberwolves, followed by a stint with the same title with the Philadelphia 76ers, and now as an assistant athletic trainer with the Heat.
Tim Reynolds: The initial reads on all tests performed on Jimmy Butler's foot/ankle have not revealed any major issues, source says. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said pregame today that Butler is in rest and recovery mode.
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder went through a full practice today. Jimmy Butler did not practice today, but he is feeling better. Herro's availability for tomorrow's game will be determined based on how he feels over next 24 hours.
Miami HEAT: #MIAvsPOR UPDATE: Coach Spo says Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill will be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Blazers. Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (shoulder) both missed today’s practice. Coach Spo doesn’t expect them to play tomorrow.
As for the shoulder injury, Spoelstra mentioned the possibility of a Thursday MRI. According to a league source, the injury isn’t considered to be serious and the plan is to see how Butler’s shoulder feels Thursday morning before making a decision to move forward on the MRI.
Anthony Chiang: So, Jimmy Butler will play tonight. Heat starting Herro, Robinson, Butler, Adebayo, Leonard. Also, the Heat has Goran Dragic back tonight.
Anthony Chiang: Heat injury update for tomorrow’s game vs. Magic: Kendrick Nunn, Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic questionable. Bam Adebayo (right ankle soreness) probable. Justise Winslow remains out.
Ira Winderman: Heat hurting. For Sunday vs. Rockets: Jimmy Butler (left foot bruise) questionable Justise Winslow (lower back stiffness) questionable KZ Okpala (left Achilles tendinitis) out Derrick Jones, Jr. (left groin strain) out
Derek Bodner: 5:30 pm #sixers injury report: - Jimmy Butler (out, back tightness) - James Ennis (out, right quad contusion) - Joel Embiid: questionable, left knee soreness.
Matt Velazquez: Jimmy Butler is listed as out for tonight with back soreness. Brett Brown says Joel Embiid is a game-time decision.
Shams Charania: 76ers star Jimmy Butler will see a specialist for his sprained right wrist today in Los Angeles, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium.
The hope is that rest and rehabilitation will be enough to take care of the problem, sources said, and prevent Butler from missing significant time. The Sixers are in the midst of a brutal stretch in their schedule that sees them face 12 consecutive teams with winning records, including a four-game West Coast trip to face the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings beginning Saturday.
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler is out tonight (mild right wrist sprain). Butler had experienced some discomfort after last game & is receiving treatment. He is currently day to day (and questionable for Weds. game).
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler questionable for tomorrow’s game with a rib contusion. Joel Embiid still listed as questionable with right ankle soreness.
Serena Winters: Jimmy Butler (strained groin) will not play tonight. Furkan will start in his place. Mike Muscala will play tonight.
Kyle Neubeck: Brett brown says he does not yet have any information on Butler’s injury and still needs to get together with the medical staff
Keith Pompey: #Sixers swingman Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a sprained left ankle on the team’s game notes.
Chris Haynes: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Jimmy Butler is expected to be available tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources tell Yahoo Sports.
Christopher Hine: Tom Thibodeau said Jimmy Butler is playing tonight. Jeff Teague is still out, “day to day.” Tyus Jones will return tonight after a one-game absence.
Tim MacMahon: Thibs on decision for Jimmy Butler to skip this trip: “I knew going in, looking at the schedule, where we were and the amount of time he’s practiced, I knew we would talk after the game. It’s what I wanted, too. Obviously, I wanted his input, but I wanted to be smart about it.”
Jimmy Butler (precautionary rest) will not play in the Wolves' game in Dallas on Saturday night. The Wolves are making sure to bring Butler along slowly after he missed much of the preseason so they will be giving him the game off on the second night of an early season road back-to-back.
Storyline: Jimmy Butler Injury
March 2, 2021 | 7:24 am EST Update

Victor Oladipo addresses contract extension offer

Nonetheless, given the recent storyline, Oladipo was asked about the report after Monday’s loss by the Rockets to Cleveland. After clarifying that the offer was made some time ago, here’s what he said: “That actually wasn’t yesterday. That was a long time ago. They came at me with the offer. It was more along the lines of, ‘We know you’re not going to accept it, but we still want you to understand that we want you here.’ It was more that gesture, than anything. Didn’t go out of my way to ask, or anything like that. It was just kind of put in front of me, or given to me, to show that they want me to be here.”
5 mins ago via Ben DuBose @ Yahoo! Sports

, ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 25 more rumors
“I didn’t get a chance to say yes or no. They already were under the understanding, or they knew I wasn’t going to accept it, anyway. It’s business. That’s how this business works. I’m just focused on getting better. I’ve got to get minutes. Everything else will take care of itself.” While the Rockets couldn’t offer more than that figure, even if they wanted to, it does give general manager Rafael Stone an idea as to what Oladipo might be looking for in the 2021 offseason — which is when he will become a free agent. If that figure isn’t in line with how the Rockets view his value, it could make sense for Houston to pursue a deal by the March 25 trade deadline, rather than risk losing him for no compensation.
6 mins ago via Ben DuBose @ Yahoo! Sports

Top Rumors

, , , , ,

What about Heat wing Jimmy Butler, Bucks wing Khris Middleton, Heat big Bam Adebayo, Hawks guard Trae Young or Bucks guard Jrue Holiday? Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network: “For those who were sort of questioning why Jimmy wasn’t named to the All-Star team when Durant went out and it was Sabonis, I can tell you that the NBA wanted to name him to the All-Star team.” “You know basically what he made known to the NBA?” “He wasn’t going unless Bam was going.”
6 mins ago via Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

Top Rumors

, , , , ,

“I feel like we’re almost there,” Williamson said. “I really feel like we’re almost there. There’s that final few things we need to figure out, but we’re almost there.” Consider Monday night’s effort a step in the right direction. Behind Williamson’s charge in the third quarter, the Pelicans toppled the team with the best record in the league, holding on late to defeat the visiting Utah Jazz 129-124.
6 mins ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Attacking the basket was the Pelicans’ focus throughout the night. They finished with 74 points in the paint, the most any team has scored in the paint in regulation against the Jazz in the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. “It’s crazy that we got to the basket so much with a defensive player like Rudy Gobert, where he’s at the rim all night, every single night,” Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram said of Utah’s All-Star center. “But we made it happen.”
6 mins ago via Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, , , ,

