Sarah K. Spencer: On the Bogdanovic front, Nate McMilla…
March 2, 2021 | 6:09 pm EST Update
Andrew Greif: Asked by @jaimemaggio about his relationship with Ty Lue, Boston’s Brad Stevens says Lue is extremely well liked “and has a feel for pushing all the right buttons. … I got a lot of respect for him.” He added there aren’t many better coaches in coaching.
John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he learns something every time he watched Lloyd Pierce’s Hawks play. Says people don’t understand how hard winning is in the NBA and that Pierce will be in high demand. “I’m a big fan of Lloyd Pierce”
Jay King: Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart is getting “a lot closer” to a return, but there’s still no timetable for that. Celtics are expecting to have practice three times after the All-Star break, and that could give Smart an opportunity to work his way back.
Mark Berman: Rockets injury report: Eric Gordon, questionable, left knee soreness. Danuel House Jr, questionable, right knee contusion. David Nwaba, out, right wrist strain. Rodions Kurucs, out, left oblique strain.