Marc J. Spears: Staying true to the impact ex-Hawks hea… shares share tweet pin sms send email 3 hours ago – via Twitter MarcJSpears Marc J. Spears: Staying true to the impact ex-Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce has made from a social justice & humanitarian standpoint, he said on Instagram in regards to losing his job: "We are and I am good! It's just basketball. If you feel sorry, volunteer or donate to those really in need." Activism, Lloyd Pierce, Uncategorized Activism, Lloyd Pierce, Atlanta Hawks