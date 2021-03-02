The HBO Sports feature is anchored by a number of interviews with athletes who detail the profound impact of the sports world’s pause on their lives. This lineup includes the NBA’s Donovan Mitchell, Danilo Gallinari, Karl-Anthony Towns, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, commissioner Adam Silver and players association executive director Michele Roberts.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 2, 2021 | 5:45 pm EST Update
Chase Hughes: Scott Brooks on Deni Avdija: “Russell and Brad push him… they know that this kid is going to be really good this year and will be even better as [his career continues].”
Fred Katz: Scott Brooks on earning his 500th career win as an NBA head coach: “That wasn’t on my radar. I didn’t even know.” Credits his mom and former coaches, amongst others. He got his 500th win Saturday vs the Wolves. He has a 500-395 record as a head coach — .559 winning percentage.
Chase Hughes: Scott Brooks reflected on his career after recently winning his 500th game as a head coach. He said his only two goals as a young basketball player were “get into a layup line and meet Dr. J.”
Josh Robbins: The Magic have listed Evan Fournier as questionable to play Wednesday night against the Hawks due to a strained left groin. The Magic’s injury list also includes James Ennis, who continues to be listed as out due to a sore left calf.
March 2, 2021 | 5:29 pm EST Update
Alex Caruso turned down spot in Slam Dunk Contest
Bill Oram: Lakers guard Alex Caruso was among the players who declined a spot in the slam dunk contest, sources tell @TheAthletic.