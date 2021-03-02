Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan on facing Miami: “We need to recognize and see where our mismatches are at and we need to take advantage of it. We need to be physical. When they miss, we have to rebound the ball. We have to win the hustle game.”
March 2, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Marcus Morris leaves game with a concussion
Ohm Youngmisuk: Marcus Morris is out due to a concussion according to Clippers.
Chase Hughes: Wizards lose to the Grizzlies 125-111. That’s two straight losses. One more game before the AS break: Thu. vs. the Clippers.
Joe Mullinax: Ja Morant with 35 points and 10 assists. The Grizzlies with back-to-back huge wins setting themselves up to close out the first half of the season really well despite all of the other things. This team is different.
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel, on Trezz’s defense this season. “He’s working really hard. He’s giving great effort in the schemes that we’re putting in, which are complex… We’re working with him on those, but I feel like he’s doing a great job picking things up.”
Harrison Faigen: Frank didn’t want to make too much of LeBron’s D the last 2 games, because he thinks he’s been great all year. “The last two opponents we’ve had a lot more double teams, which activates our back side, so I think it’s a combination of the scheme that we’re in, plus his mindset.”
Ky Carlin: Tobias Harris is questionable for tomorrow’s game with the Jazz and Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report #Sixers