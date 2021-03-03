Ime Udoka: Strengths: Vast experience as an international and NBA player; assistant coaching jobs with three teams, including a seven-year stint (2012-2019) with San Antonio and the league’s coaching czar, Gregg Popovich; interviewed for multiple head coaching gigs (New York, Charlotte, Atlanta) in the last couple of years. “Ime’s a bit of a mystery why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching job yet,” a Western Conference executive said. “But being in Brooklyn now … If I had to put money on it, I’d bet he’ll get a head coaching job in the next year or two.”
