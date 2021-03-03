USA Today Sports

Ime Udoka: Strengths: Vast experience as an internation…

2 hours ago via A. Sherrod Blakely @ Bleacher Report
Ime Udoka: Strengths: Vast experience as an international and NBA player; assistant coaching jobs with three teams, including a seven-year stint (2012-2019) with San Antonio and the league’s coaching czar, Gregg Popovich; interviewed for multiple head coaching gigs (New York, Charlotte, Atlanta) in the last couple of years. “Ime’s a bit of a mystery why he hasn’t gotten a head coaching job yet,” a Western Conference executive said. “But being in Brooklyn now … If I had to put money on it, I’d bet he’ll get a head coaching job in the next year or two.”

, , Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 3, 2021 | 5:50 am EST Update
It’ll be a buyout. This is a given. It’ll be a buyout at some point. When they get to that stage, and he’s a free agent, he’s still a guy who is a really smart player, who has become a really great playmaker late in his career, a great passer out of the post and on the perimeter, who can still get by some guys, can knock down a jumper and has a little bit of range. So I think he can be a useful player—a rotation guy. But not a starter on a good team, likely a bench guy. And we can talk about possible destinations, but I think there are a few times that could use him.
2 hours ago via Chris Mannix and Howard Beck @ Sports Illustrated

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

With New York on track for its first winning season and playoff appearance since the 2012-2013 season, a lot of teams and players around the league have taken notice. In fact, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst revealed on his podcast that he believes an All-Star caliber player would demand a trade to the Knicks within the next 12 months. While Windhorst declined to name a specific All-Star player, he added that he has guesses about which players could potentially be lured to play in the Big Apple. He cited several reasons as to why players would want to play for the Knicks, from its status as one of the league’s biggest markets, the team’s collection of draft picks, and sizeable cap space that could be used to sign more players.
2 hours ago via Clutch Points

, Uncategorized

,

As James Harden prepares to face his former team for the first time since being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar guard reflected on his eight-year tenure with the Houston Rockets and said that when he enters Houston’s Toyota Center on Wednesday night (7:30 ET on ESPN), he hopes to be “received with love.” “The love and the appreciation that I’ve given to that city and that I still give to that city, I’m hoping that the favor can be returned,” Harden told ESPN in a wide-ranging interview.
2 hours ago via Malika Andrews @ ESPN

Uncategorized

, ,

Home