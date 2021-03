Earvin “Magic” Johnson is proud of this generation of NBA athletes. They’re more versatile on the court and have used their platform to speak on issues of activism off the court. And like many of the players, Johnson continues to campaign for the hiring of more Black coaches and executives in the pro game. “We deserve it. Think about it. Lloyd [Pierce] just got fired. So that’s another one of us, even though on an interim basis they’ve replaced him with Nate McMillan. But we’re seeing that we should have more on the sidelines as head coaches,” Johnson told ESPN. “We’re proving we know what we’re doing. But more than that, we want to have more on the executive level as well, because you see what happened in Toronto [with Masai Ujiri] and he led them to an NBA Finals. He’s an African-American that knows what he’s doing, but there’s plenty others that can run teams, too.