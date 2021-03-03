Earvin “Magic” Johnson is proud of this generation of NBA athletes. They’re more versatile on the court and have used their platform to speak on issues of activism off the court. And like many of the players, Johnson continues to campaign for the hiring of more Black coaches and executives in the pro game. “We deserve it. Think about it. Lloyd [Pierce] just got fired. So that’s another one of us, even though on an interim basis they’ve replaced him with Nate McMillan. But we’re seeing that we should have more on the sidelines as head coaches,” Johnson told ESPN. “We’re proving we know what we’re doing. But more than that, we want to have more on the executive level as well, because you see what happened in Toronto [with Masai Ujiri] and he led them to an NBA Finals. He’s an African-American that knows what he’s doing, but there’s plenty others that can run teams, too.
March 3, 2021 | 4:26 pm EST Update
Hawks to sign Myles Powell to two-way contract
Shams Charania: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign guard Myles Powell of G League Westchester on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Devin Booker on ejection: I couldn't believe in such an intense game it would come to that
March 3, 2021 | 2:57 pm EST Update
Rising Stars rosters announced
Marc Stein: World roster for the Rising Stars game — which will NOT be played this year — as the NBA announced via @nba_topshot: Precious Achiuwa, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Deni Avdija, RJ Barrett, Facundo Campazzo, Brandon Clarke, Luguentz Dort, Rui Hachimura, Theo Maledon, Mychal Mulder.
Marc Stein: U.S. Rising Stars roster as the NBA announced via @nba_topshot: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De’Andre Hunter, Keldon Johnson, Ja Morant, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson, James Wiseman.
The Rockets, remember, could have traded Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, but rumblings persist that Tilman Fertitta, Houston’s owner, pushed for the Nets’ deal built heavily on draft compensation in part because he could not bear to send Harden to Philadelphia, where Morey landed after their frosty parting. Amid the Nets’ surge to No. 1 in the N.B.A. in offensive efficiency (117.9 points per 100 possessions) and the Knicks’ unforeseen rise to No. 4 in the cushier Eastern Conference, I hope you haven’t missed last month’s other major development in the East: Simmons has responded to the sting of bracing himself for a trade to Texas with the best two-way basketball of his life.