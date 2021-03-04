-
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says Capela may have be…
March 3, 2021 | 7:50 pm EST Update
Great deal of interest in Eric Gordon trade
Hoop Central: Report: There is a “great deal of interest” around the league in Eric Gordon, via @wojespn .
Marc Stein: As part of the NBA’s attempts to create a two-day Atlanta bubble, All-Star regulations call for all participants, guests and those granted access to the official league hotel to be checked in by 7 PM Saturday and to stay at the hotel until Sunday’s game, sources tell @NYTSports.