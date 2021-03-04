Paul’s arrival has brought balance to Booker’s game. This season, Booker has possessed the ball for only 4.1 minutes per game, which is tied for 53rd in the league and is a new low for him since the 2016-17 season, according to NBA Advanced Stats. Now he is receiving more simple shots off the catch. Paul possesses the ball 46 percent of the time he’s in the game, per BBall-Index. That’s more frequently than all but just four players: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and John Wall. Paul runs the show in Phoenix, which allows Booker to pick his spots.
March 4, 2021 | 4:47 pm EST Update
Glen Taylor: More 10 groups have inquired about Timberwolves sale
Darren Wolfson: Talked briefly w/ Taylor. “More than 10 groups have made an inquiry.” However, he wanted to make clear that KG or a group w/ KG was not among those 10. That KG post surprised him. Did say some parties are finishing their due-diligence, sale process has picked up. #Timberwolves
For the first time during his third NBA season, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is going to be participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. And needless to say, he’s looking forward to it. “Super excited. I can’t wait man,” Simons said of the dunk contest on NBC Sports Northwest’s Trail Blazers Courtside.
Simons had been trying to get into the contest for years, but bigger-name players always managed to get the call over him. This year, he believes he got in for one major reason. “I guess a lot of people declined this year, so it was kinda the perfect storm for me,” Simons said. “I honestly didn’t expect to be picked, so it kinda caught me by surprise when I got the phone call that I had been invited.”
Derrick Jones Jr. also offered him a key piece of advice when choosing to go with a dunk: Make sure you make it on the first try. And just how many dunks will Simons have in his bag of tricks? He’s working on four. And if the contest goes into a dunk-off as it did last year between Aaron Gordon and Jones Jr. did, Simons has a bold plan for how to compete. “Anything extra, and I’m just gonna wing it.”
Several Republicans did not return messages asking why they voted against English, But when the race was still contested, some worried about Twitter posts English has since deleted supporting efforts to change the names of campus buildings away from segregationists or other historically divisive people, including former U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.
March 4, 2021 | 4:31 pm EST Update
Kevin Garnett out of Timberwolves sale race?
Jon Krawczynski: Appears that KG has officially come to terms with not being involved in a sale of the Wolves. Short on details here so it is unclear if it was a money issue or if other things got in the way.