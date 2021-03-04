USA Today Sports

Paul’s arrival has brought balance to Booker’s game…

2 hours ago via Kevin O'Connor @ The Ringer
Paul’s arrival has brought balance to Booker’s game. This season, Booker has possessed the ball for only 4.1 minutes per game, which is tied for 53rd in the league and is a new low for him since the 2016-17 season, according to NBA Advanced Stats. Now he is receiving more simple shots off the catch. Paul possesses the ball 46 percent of the time he’s in the game, per BBall-Index. That’s more frequently than all but just four players: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, and John Wall. Paul runs the show in Phoenix, which allows Booker to pick his spots.

March 4, 2021 | 4:47 pm EST Update

Glen Taylor: More 10 groups have inquired about Timberwolves sale

Darren Wolfson: Talked briefly w/ Taylor. “More than 10 groups have made an inquiry.” However, he wanted to make clear that KG or a group w/ KG was not among those 10. That KG post surprised him. Did say some parties are finishing their due-diligence, sale process has picked up. #Timberwolves
22 mins ago via DWolfsonKSTP

Derrick Jones Jr. also offered him a key piece of advice when choosing to go with a dunk: Make sure you make it on the first try. And just how many dunks will Simons have in his bag of tricks? He’s working on four. And if the contest goes into a dunk-off as it did last year between Aaron Gordon and Jones Jr. did, Simons has a bold plan for how to compete. “Anything extra, and I’m just gonna wing it.”
22 mins ago via Jacob Camenker @ NBC Sports

March 4, 2021 | 4:31 pm EST Update

Kevin Garnett out of Timberwolves sale race?

Jon Krawczynski: Appears that KG has officially come to terms with not being involved in a sale of the Wolves. Short on details here so it is unclear if it was a money issue or if other things got in the way.

38 mins ago via JonKrawczynski

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , ,

