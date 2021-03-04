USA Today Sports

“I think Clint has certainly been a bright spot for u…

3 hours ago via Sarah K. Spencer @ Atlanta Journal-Constitution
“I think Clint has certainly been a bright spot for us,” Schlenk said. “He’s been the anchor for us defensively with rim protection, certainly on the glass. I don’t know if he’s leading the league in rebounding, but he’s certainly one or two in rebounds in the league. That’s important for us. Offensively, I think he’s shown more than maybe people thought. I think he was just viewed as a roller. You’re seeing that he has a good left hand hook in the lane. We’re very excited about Clint. He shows up every single night and gives you everything he’s got. You don’t have to worry about him.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 4, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Kevin Love’s devotion to raising awareness and advocating for mental health during isolating times has earned him another honor. The Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star received the first Humanitarian of the Year Award on Thursday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, an annual event that brings out the city’s top sports names but was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
41 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

Love first went public with his own mental health issues in 2018, chronicling those struggles in an essay. His openness and willingness to share his personal story since has helped erase stigmas about mental issues and led to the NBA adopting programs to assist players. During the pandemic, Love, who has been sidelined most of this season with a calf injury, donated $100,000 through his foundation to assist team employees and workers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He’s also donated meals to workers at the Cleveland Clinic.
41 mins ago via Associated Press @ ESPN

, , Uncategorized

, , ,

March 4, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Home