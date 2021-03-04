In the second half, we’ll find out if the Hawks truly have playoff potential. “We don’t dislike where we are,” Travis Schlenk said. “I wouldn’t say we’re happy with the way the first half went out, but all things considered, we’re still in a good spot. I don’t know what the standings are right now, but we’re a few games out right in the mix. It’s been a difficult year for all teams, not just us — whether they’ve been hit by COVID or injuries. The pace of games — I think we have a game every other day.”
March 4, 2021 | 9:34 pm EST Update
Celtics win fourth game in a row beating Toronto
Gary Washburn: #Celtics beat the #Raptors 132-125, end this critical four-game stretch 4-0 and now get a week of rest before BRK next Thursday. Tatum 27, Brown 21, GWilliams 17, Walker 15.
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “He has to play more. We need to develop him.” Said his minutes will go up out of the break.
Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on his decision to start Nico Mannion at PG tonight: “Nico’s a true point guard. With Steph out, we need somebody to run the show, deliver the ball and get us organized. … It felt right to give him the start. Jordan (Poole) is going to play quite a bit as well.”
Kevin Love’s devotion to raising awareness and advocating for mental health during isolating times has earned him another honor. The Cavaliers forward and five-time All-Star received the first Humanitarian of the Year Award on Thursday night at the Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, an annual event that brings out the city’s top sports names but was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Love first went public with his own mental health issues in 2018, chronicling those struggles in an essay. His openness and willingness to share his personal story since has helped erase stigmas about mental issues and led to the NBA adopting programs to assist players. During the pandemic, Love, who has been sidelined most of this season with a calf injury, donated $100,000 through his foundation to assist team employees and workers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. He’s also donated meals to workers at the Cleveland Clinic.
March 4, 2021 | 8:43 pm EST Update
Ben Golliver: Lakers’ LeBron James on Jazz as last two all-star picks: “There’s no slander to the Utah Jazz. You’ve got to understand, just like in video games growing up, we never played with Utah. As great as Karl Malone and John Stockton was, we would never pick those guys in video games.”