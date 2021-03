Last season, Covington had company in then-Philadelphia 76ers center Kyle O’Quinn, who went to Norfolk State. But in January, O’Quinn signed as a free agent with Fenerbahce Beko in Turkey. “I definitely have to hold it down and keep it rolling for the next couple years, too,” Covington said. “I really don’t know why I am the only one. I think it’s because of the opportunity that I had and the situation. I was a taller guy with a skill set that is unique. [HBCU players] don’t really get the exposure. My junior and senior year, the agency I went with and my pre-draft camp performance is what allowed me to stand out. It’s about getting the opportunity. … “There were players that they said I couldn’t compete with. But when I went on the court, it was every man for themselves. I was able to thrive and show what I was capable of.”