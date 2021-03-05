-
March 5, 2021 | 6:35 pm EST Update
After years of begging and pleading for patience, the Kings exercised a little of their own over the last week. Despite a disappointing first half of the season, Luke Walton is still the head coach of the team heading into the All-Star break and according to league sources, he will continue to lead the team when games resume next Thursday.
Walton has tallied a record of 45-63 during season and a half tenure with the team for an overall win percentage of .417. Surprisingly, that percentage is the highest of any coach since Adelman left the team. That percentage also ranks him second in the Sacramento-era of Kings basketball. New general manager Monte McNair was hired with the understanding that at a minimum, Walton would coach out this season.
The Clorox Company, a global leader in public health and disinfection, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multiyear agreement that makes Clorox® the Official Cleaning Partner of the NBA and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).
The multiyear agreement allows for ongoing collaboration with Clorox in promoting health and safety during NBA and WNBA games and events, including the upcoming 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on March 7, where the cleaning brand will supply disinfecting products.
March 5, 2021 | 5:44 pm EST Update
Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in buyout agreement
Shams Charania: Sources: Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him.