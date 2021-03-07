USA Today Sports

He didn’t name any teams, but Payton has said he would like to work with young players, and logical speculation would hold that he could land in Atlanta to mentor star guard Trae Young. Payton’s old teammate and close friend, Nate McMillan, took over the Hawks job after Lloyd Pierce was fired this week. Another possibility would be Detroit, where coach Dwane Casey is overseeing a rebuilding project with a slew of young players for the Pistons. Casey was an assistant coach for Payton’s great Supersonics teams in the 1990s.

Gary Payton joining NBA staff?

Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton has not been shy about his desire to dive back into the NBA—as a coach. He told Yahoo! Sports last October that he had conversations about joining a coaching staff, “but the timing wasn’t right. I believe I now am ready to coach.” He did not, in the end, join a staff for this season, but now Payton says something is in the works and that could change shortly.
Troy Brown: Please help me find my dog, Dex. He’s been missing since yesterday (March 5th). He went missing in the Kalorama neighborhood near 2535 Belmont Rd NW in DC. He’s an extremely friendly dog but he’s probably scared… only weighs about 15 pounds. He has tan and white fur.

