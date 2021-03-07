Please help me find my dog, Dex. He’s been missing since yesterday (March 5th). He went missing in the Kalorama neighborhood near 2535 Belmont Rd NW in DC. He’s an extremely friendly dog but he’s probably scared… only weighs about 15 pounds. He has tan and white fur. pic.twitter.com/XYmu7QrCLx

— Troy Brown Jr (@Troy_Brown33) March 7, 2021