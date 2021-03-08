via Basketball Network – Former Suns scout Antonio Williams on why they drafted Deandre Ayton ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young: “With Deandre, one of the things was, you look at the things that he does…at his size when you combine the athleticism and the dexterity and the agility there are just things he can just roll out of bed and do. Of course, we knew Luka and Trae Young were going to be great, but when we’re looking at Deandre again, there are just things that we felt he inherently can just roll out of bed and do that we didn’t have on our roster.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
March 8, 2021 | 7:54 pm EST Update
Blake Griffin on why he chose Nets over Lakers and Clippers: They have a need at power forward
Who is your favorite player to go up against? Blake Griffin: “The best in my position – Giannis and AD. It’s always a challenge so those guys are the most fun.”
March 8, 2021 | 6:34 pm EST Update
Rockets to waive Mason Jones
Kelly Iko: The Houston Rockets are waiving Mason Jones, sources tell myself and @Alykhan Bijani.