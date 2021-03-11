-
March 11, 2021 | 9:31 pm EST Update
Norvel Pelle back to free agency
James Ham: Norvel Pelle’s 10-day contract with the Kings has expired. He played a total of four minutes in a Kings uniform. Kings roster now stands at 14 players.
Omari Sanfoka II: FINAL: Hornets 105, Pistons 102. Rozier hit a clutch jumper and 3-pointer in the final minute to close out the win for Charlotte. Pistons fall to 10-27. Grant: 32 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists Bey: 14 points
J. Michael Falgoust: Brogdon on how LeVert looked at practice: “He looks good. To me he looks ready to play…. He changes the scouting report.” #Pacers
March 11, 2021 | 9:10 pm EST Update
Caris LeVert closer to making his debut with Indiana
J. Michael Falgoust: LeVert practiced today. With contact. Bjorkgren: “Caris LeVert played in practice today. He’s getting closer and closer.” #Pacers
J. Michael Falgoust: Asked Bjorkgren if LeVert plays on this 3 game trip to start the 2nd half. Answer: “I think there’s a chance. I can’t speak out of turn on it. I think there is a chance we see him” #Pacers
J. Michael Falgoust: Sabonis on what it was like practicing with LeVert: “He looked great. Looked confident. …In the pick-and-roll, going downhill. .. He’s going to attract a lot of defense to him, creating open shots for everybody. I feel like that’s what we’ve been missing.” #Pacers