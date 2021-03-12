Justin Kubatko: Clint Capela last night: ✅ 9 PTS ✅ 19 REB ✅ 5 BLK Capela has recorded three games with at least 15 rebounds and three blocks this season. No other player has recorded more than one such game. pic.twitter.com/D7ozaXXVlV
March 12, 2021 | 8:53 pm EST Update
Christian Wood back next Tuesday?
Cayleigh Griffin: Coach Silas confirms Eric Gordon will be out at least 4 weeks. He believes we could see Wood, Wall and House by Tuesday’s game. Victor Oladipo will be back Sunday.
Adam Spolane: Stephen Silas says Mason Jones, Anthony Lamb and KJ Martin are available off the bench. Even though he is hurt David Nwaba asked Silas if he could play. He’ll go through a pregame warmup. Silas called that level of commitment “gratifying”
Connor Letourneau: Asked whether Wiseman would’ve sat all of last night’s game had it not been a blowout, Kerr said, “Quite possibly. That was a decision that was going to be made on the fly.”
Dane Moore: Ricky Rubio on Anthony Edwards: “I said it from day one: I think we have a gem here. We have something. He’s going to be really good in this league. But there’s been a lot of good players who didn’t make it because they get lost in the situation they were in at the beginning.”
Sarah Todd: Quin Snyder said that without practice time available that Ersan Ilyasova is going to be “thrown into the fire.” Kind of sounded like we might see him tonight
Eric Walden: Jazz coach Quin Snyder said the team will hold a moment of silence before tonight’s game against the Rockets for late health/performance staff member Doug Birrell: “He was as special a person as I’ve ever known.”