3 hours ago via KLChouinard
Kevin Chouinard: Injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento: Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is probable. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out. Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) is out.

March 12, 2021 | 8:53 pm EST Update
March 12, 2021 | 8:33 pm EST Update
