Collins turned down an extension worth more than $90 million last offseason, making it clear along the way that he sees himself as a max-salary player heading into restricted free agency (sources say he’s pursuing an annual deal in the $25 million range). The Hawks, sources say, have long since begun talking to teams about moving him and appear to have become more motivated recently.
March 15, 2021 | 8:34 pm EDT Update
Michael Malone: NBA not incentivizing players to get COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Singer: Asked Malone whether the NBA has incentivized players getting the vaccine. “To my knowledge, no. … Right now, myself and all of our players get tested three times a day. I think you’d probably have a lot more people willing to get the vaccine if that number went from 3 to 1.”
Harrison Wind: Malone: “I’m a big fan of Caris LeVert, as a young man, as a player..he can get to anywhere he wants on the court.” “Just a really dynamic, aggressive, attacking guard. Most importantly, I’m really thankful that he’s healthy.”
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash presents James Harden with the NBA Player of the Month award. pic.twitter.com/mSFrYKdy0o
Dane Moore: Jaden McDaniels had inclusive results yesterday on his COVID test and was eventually placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, missing last night’s game. But that test was deemed a false positive, and McDaniels will be back on Tuesday night against the Lakers.