7 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
“They’re worried he’s getting maxed, and they’re putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won’t be thrilled about it,” said an East executive. However, Collins’ $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future — be it young players or draft picks — doesn’t help the Hawks make a playoff push this season. “I think they’d like to buy, but not sure there’s a lot to buy or what they buy it with,” said an East exec. “[Kevin] Huerter and picks, I guess, is the package, but what is that buying you?”

1 month ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
The Hawks also widely signaled that 2018 first-round pick Kevin Huerter was available via trade prior to draft night. Atlanta would need to include Tony Snell and one other smaller contract to match Beal's salary. Adding John Collins would make the money work, and if the Wizards are willing to sign him to the max-level contract sources say he desires in his upcoming restricted free agency, Atlanta holds all of its first-rounders plus the Oklahoma City Thunder's lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.

March 16, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update

LeBron James serious about become pro sports owner

LeBron James, one of the most notable athletes globally, is now part-owner of one of the most valuable sports empires. The National Basketball Association star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Boston Red Sox, a franchise valued at over $3 billion. James’ agent Rich Paul confirmed the ownership stake to CNBC. The Boston Globe first reported James’ involvement. The publication notes James and business partner Maverick Carter are the first two Black owners within FSG. The firm itself is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.
4 mins ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

March 16, 2021 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
