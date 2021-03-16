“They’re worried he’s getting maxed, and they’re putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won’t be thrilled about it,” said an East executive. However, Collins’ $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future — be it young players or draft picks — doesn’t help the Hawks make a playoff push this season. “I think they’d like to buy, but not sure there’s a lot to buy or what they buy it with,” said an East exec. “[Kevin] Huerter and picks, I guess, is the package, but what is that buying you?”
The Hawks also widely signaled that 2018 first-round pick Kevin Huerter was available via trade prior to draft night. Atlanta would need to include Tony Snell and one other smaller contract to match Beal's salary. Adding John Collins would make the money work, and if the Wizards are willing to sign him to the max-level contract sources say he desires in his upcoming restricted free agency, Atlanta holds all of its first-rounders plus the Oklahoma City Thunder's lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick.
March 16, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
LeBron James serious about become pro sports owner
LeBron James, one of the most notable athletes globally, is now part-owner of one of the most valuable sports empires. The National Basketball Association star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Boston Red Sox, a franchise valued at over $3 billion. James’ agent Rich Paul confirmed the ownership stake to CNBC. The Boston Globe first reported James’ involvement. The publication notes James and business partner Maverick Carter are the first two Black owners within FSG. The firm itself is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.
Paul, who represents James via Klutch Sports Group, is also involved with Major League Baseball after adding a baseball division to his agency last April. He labeled James and Carter’s involvement with FSG as a sign of things to come for the basketball icon. “It’s breaking down the barriers,” Paul told CNBC on Tuesday. “You’re talking about a game that was once limited. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente – guys like that people didn’t even want to play the game. The Negros had to have their own league to us now owning and representing in that business sector. It’s a testament to us continuing to evolve and not being complacent.”
Asked if James is serious about becoming a pro sports owner, Paul responded: “Hell yeah. He’s extremely serious about sports ownership.”
Paul said James would hold on to his stake as he navigates the MLB ownership space to pursue one day running a team. “I don’t see him selling. He doesn’t need the money,” Paul said, adding that James’ ownership focus would be start with the NBA. “I can’t wait for him to be on the other side as an owner.”
Last 2 Minute report deems traveling call on Julius Randle was correct
Brian Mahoney: Last 2 Minute report determines the traveling call on Randle was correct. Says Irving made contact with the ball but did not dislodge it and did not cause Randle to return to the floor with possession. So, Randle must pass or shoot before returning to the floor.
Tristan Thompson out due to COVID-19 protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston’s Tristan Thompson is out tonight in health and safety protocol, team says.