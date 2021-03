“They’re worried he’s getting maxed, and they’re putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won’t be thrilled about it,” said an East executive. However, Collins’ $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future — be it young players or draft picks — doesn’t help the Hawks make a playoff push this season. “I think they’d like to buy, but not sure there’s a lot to buy or what they buy it with,” said an East exec. “[Kevin] Huerter and picks, I guess, is the package, but what is that buying you?”