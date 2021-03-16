Despite the Hawks getting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari back to health and potentially having Kris Dunn and De’Andre Hunter rejoin them soon, the universal opinion among league insiders is that Atlanta is looking to acquire talent over the next week. “The pressure hasn’t changed,” said a West executive. “They still are going to do something.”
March 16, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update
LeBron James serious about become pro sports owner
LeBron James, one of the most notable athletes globally, is now part-owner of one of the most valuable sports empires. The National Basketball Association star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Boston Red Sox, a franchise valued at over $3 billion. James’ agent Rich Paul confirmed the ownership stake to CNBC. The Boston Globe first reported James’ involvement. The publication notes James and business partner Maverick Carter are the first two Black owners within FSG. The firm itself is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.
Paul, who represents James via Klutch Sports Group, is also involved with Major League Baseball after adding a baseball division to his agency last April. He labeled James and Carter’s involvement with FSG as a sign of things to come for the basketball icon. “It’s breaking down the barriers,” Paul told CNBC on Tuesday. “You’re talking about a game that was once limited. Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente – guys like that people didn’t even want to play the game. The Negros had to have their own league to us now owning and representing in that business sector. It’s a testament to us continuing to evolve and not being complacent.”
Asked if James is serious about becoming a pro sports owner, Paul responded: “Hell yeah. He’s extremely serious about sports ownership.”
Paul said James would hold on to his stake as he navigates the MLB ownership space to pursue one day running a team. “I don’t see him selling. He doesn’t need the money,” Paul said, adding that James’ ownership focus would be start with the NBA. “I can’t wait for him to be on the other side as an owner.”
Last 2 Minute report deems traveling call on Julius Randle was correct
Brian Mahoney: Last 2 Minute report determines the traveling call on Randle was correct. Says Irving made contact with the ball but did not dislodge it and did not cause Randle to return to the floor with possession. So, Randle must pass or shoot before returning to the floor.
Tristan Thompson out due to COVID-19 protocols
Adrian Wojnarowski: Boston’s Tristan Thompson is out tonight in health and safety protocol, team says.