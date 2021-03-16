USA Today Sports

Despite the Hawks getting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo …

7 hours ago via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Despite the Hawks getting Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari back to health and potentially having Kris Dunn and De’Andre Hunter rejoin them soon, the universal opinion among league insiders is that Atlanta is looking to acquire talent over the next week. “The pressure hasn’t changed,” said a West executive. “They still are going to do something.”

March 16, 2021 | 4:35 pm EDT Update

LeBron James serious about become pro sports owner

LeBron James, one of the most notable athletes globally, is now part-owner of one of the most valuable sports empires. The National Basketball Association star is a minority owner in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns the Boston Red Sox, a franchise valued at over $3 billion. James’ agent Rich Paul confirmed the ownership stake to CNBC. The Boston Globe first reported James’ involvement. The publication notes James and business partner Maverick Carter are the first two Black owners within FSG. The firm itself is valued at over $6 billion, according to Forbes.
4 mins ago via Jabari Young @ CNBC

March 16, 2021 | 4:15 pm EDT Update
