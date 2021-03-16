-
Several teams inquiring about Norman Powell trade
Whether the Toronto Raptors emerge as buyers, sellers, or inactive ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, Norman Powell remains a constant subject of interest. Powell continues to be an attractive trade target with a $10.865 million base salary and $11.6 million 2021 player option that he will almost certainly decline, as he’s widely expected to find a more lucrative deal on the open market. ESPN’s Zach Lowe stated that several teams are swirling around the 27-year-old shooting guard.