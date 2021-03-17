Whomever the Hawks decide to target, the name floating around from Atlanta’s end is John Collins. The fourth-year forward is set to be a restricted free agent this summer and could be in line for a nine-figure deal after he and the Hawks failed to come to an agreement on an extension before the season. “They’re worried he’s getting maxed, and they’re putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won’t be thrilled about it,” said an East executive. However, Collins’ $4.1 million salary makes it difficult to trade him for an established player, and a deal for the future — be it young players or draft picks — doesn’t help the Hawks make a playoff push this season.
March 17, 2021 | 7:26 am EDT Update
Rockets definitely moving Victor Oladipo
Scotto: In speaking with other executives around the league, they definitely think he’s going to get moved at some point.
Iko: They like Oladipo a lot. They brought him in wanting to hang onto him if they could. At the same time, they’re also becoming a bit more realistic and saying that if a team comes in and can offer something that’s of higher value to them than hanging onto him, they’ll obviously trade him. Victor is the kind of guy where you see why Stephen Silas wanted to bring him in as a two-way player… As the deadline approaches, there are teams like Miami, New York, and possibly Denver, that would take him off their hands.
Iko: As I understand it, Stephen Silas was very big on Victor. He’s somebody who had a big part in the decision to bring Victor in because he fell in love with his two-way ability. Probably something where they saw how John Wall had played since coming back. That played a part in the decision to bring in Victor thinking he could come in and be a 20-25 point scorer alongside John and help them transition off the James Harden era.
Iko: They want a young player back as well as draft compensation. That’s pretty much the standard for any Tucker deal. In terms of front runners, there have been deals that were on the table. The Rockets get calls about Tucker pretty much every day.
Jorge Sierra: Best scoring marks in a game while taking 20 shots tops Adrian Dantley, 1980: 50 points with no threes! DAMIAN LILLARD, 2021: 50 points Willie Burton, 1994: 53 points
The Pelicans had a chance to put the game away, but Brandon Ingram missed two free throws with 7.2 to play when New Orleans had a three-point lead. “After he missed the two free throws, I was like, ‘I’m sending this to overtime.'” Lillard said. But that chance didn’t arrive like he wanted. On the ensuing possession, the Pelicans fouled Lillard before he could get a shot up and sent him to the line. He knocked down both free throws with 5.2 left to cut the lead to one.
On the inbounds play that followed, the Blazers caught a break. Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker fumbled away the pass from Lonzo Ball, giving the ball back to the Blazers. “Once the guy went to the line and missed the free throws and once we had that scramble on the inbounds, I knew if we got the ball back that he was going to win it, and he did it,” said Blazers guard CJ McCollum, who returned Tuesday after having not played since Jan. 16.