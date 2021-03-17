Nate McMillan, spent 2016-19 with Young: I love Thaddeus. He’s a pro. What I mean by that is you don’t worry about those guys. They come in and do their job every single day. They have themselves prepared to play, practice, every single day. They’re really low-maintenance as far as what you have to do to get them ready to go. They’re machines. They just come in, do their job and they don’t give you a lot of lip service. In this day and age when you have so many players focused on their offense and want the ball, Thaddeus was a guy that I needed — and I think every team needs in the sense that you don’t have to call any plays for him. He just plays. He’s going to play with the effort that is needed. He’s going to defend. Offensively, when the ball comes to him, he’s productive.
