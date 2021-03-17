USA Today Sports

Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that for tomorrow: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out. Dunn and Reddish remain out.

Future RFA Lauri Markkanen reaches starter criteria

Bobby Marks: Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen has reached the starter criteria in his contract. The Qualifying Offer for the soon to be restricted free agent is now $9M. If Markkanen did not average 34.25 starts over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season, the QO would have been $7M.
