Kevin Chouinard: Hawks say that for tomorrow: Clint Capela (left heel pain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (right adductor soreness) is questionable. De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery) is out. Dunn and Reddish remain out.
March 17, 2021 | 9:16 pm EDT Update
Future RFA Lauri Markkanen reaches starter criteria
Bobby Marks: Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen has reached the starter criteria in his contract. The Qualifying Offer for the soon to be restricted free agent is now $9M. If Markkanen did not average 34.25 starts over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 season, the QO would have been $7M.
Scott Agness: In the same game: — Myles Turner blocks a shot for the 55th consecutive game, a new franchise record (JO had 54). — Domantas Sabonis records his sixth triple-double of the season, the single-season franchise record. (Lance Stephenson had 5.)
Darnell Mayberry: The Bulls are honoring Thaddeus Young with a video tribute between the first and second quarter in honor of his 1,000th career game. Lots of cool, old video clips.
Brad Turner: Kostas Antetokounmpo (health/ safety protocols), Alex Caruso (mild concussion), AD (right calf strain), Dudley (right MCL tear) and Marc Gasol (health/safety protocols) are out. LeBron James (sore left ankle) and Markieff Morris (right knee contusion) are probable, Lakers say.
Duane Rankin: #Suns injury report vs. T-Wolves. Abdel Nader (right knee soreness) QUESTIONABLE although Monty Williams said he went through Wednesday’s practice with the rest of the team. Cam Johnson (health and safety protocols) OUT. Has missed Suns last four games.
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue on Shawn Bradley: “He might’ve been the tallest person I had ever seen… to be so thin, he had a lot of toughness behind him. Seeing the height difference between him and myself was unbelievable.”