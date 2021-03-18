USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela will play tonight, Nate …

3 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela will play tonight, Nate McMillan says, as will Onyeka Okongwu.

, Uncategorized

, , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 18, 2021 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
March 18, 2021 | 7:53 pm EDT Update

Monte Morris to play for Nigeria

Shams Charania: Sources: Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris has committed to play for the Nigeria national team in the Summer Olympics. Morris will play for Nigeria coach Mike Brown on a roster that includes Al-Farouq Aminu, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu, Ekpe Udoh, others.
1 hour ago via ShamsCharania

, , , Top Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 154 more rumors
Home