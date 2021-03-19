Collins is drawing heavy interest ahead of the deadline, league sources said. Trading Collins is complicated for Atlanta, even as he heads toward restricted free agency. They are under pressure to make the playoffs. Collins is one of their best players — insurance for any Capela injury. He’s earning “only” $4.1 million, so trading him for an impact player would require adding other Hawks to the deal.
March 19, 2021 | 7:32 pm EDT Update
Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic is not a bad defender
Michael Singer: Malone, asked about Jokic’s MVP case: “I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad defender. … If people want to nitpick, I’m sure they can say that about Nikola, but I, as a head coach and who’s worked with him for 6 years now, don’t agree with that.”
Tom Orsborn: Bickerstaff: “(DeRozan) makes it OK for people in the Black community, who mental health has been a challenge for a long time but hasn’t been acceptable to speak on, (to discuss). He gives an entire community the courage to speak out and (have) acceptance of it.”
Ira Winderman: Udonis Haslem is out for the Heat due to contact tracing. He has not tested positive.