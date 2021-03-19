USA Today Sports

Collins is drawing heavy interest ahead of the deadline…

9 hours ago via Zach Lowe @ ESPN
Collins is drawing heavy interest ahead of the deadline, league sources said. Trading Collins is complicated for Atlanta, even as he heads toward restricted free agency. They are under pressure to make the playoffs. Collins is one of their best players — insurance for any Capela injury. He’s earning “only” $4.1 million, so trading him for an impact player would require adding other Hawks to the deal.

March 19, 2021 | 7:32 pm EDT Update

Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic is not a bad defender

Michael Singer: Malone, asked about Jokic’s MVP case: “I don’t think Nikola Jokic is a bad defender. … If people want to nitpick, I’m sure they can say that about Nikola, but I, as a head coach and who’s worked with him for 6 years now, don’t agree with that.”
9 mins ago via msinger

March 19, 2021 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
