Frank Vogel says the Lakers will have …

2 mins ago via hmfaigen
Harrison Faigen: Frank Vogel says the Lakers will have a tribute to Rajon Rondo during today’s game, and praises him as “pivotal” to the team’s playoff run.

March 20, 2021 | 3:34 pm EDT Update
With each performance like Friday’s, Stevens continues to earn Bickerstaff’s trust. And with the small forward spot currently in flux — Windler on a cold streak, Cedi Osman continuing to struggle, Taurean Prince sidelined with an injured shoulder — Stevens gets closer to having his two-way contract converted, something sources say has already been discussed. “Being in my position, coach called me in and to do any job is an honor,” Stevens said. “Just do it with pride. I’m really confident in my scoring ability. That’s never really wavered for me. It’s just continuing to grow my game and I can’t really put a cap on that.”
2 mins ago via Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer

March 20, 2021 | 1:45 pm EDT Update

Kevon Looney enters health and safety protocols

Warriors center Kevon Looney will miss Saturday night’s game against the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, a Golden State spokesman confirmed with The Chronicle. The specific reason Looney, 25, entered the league’s health and safety protocols remains unclear. Though the team isn’t sure how much time Looney will miss, players in the health and safety protocols for coronavirus contact tracing typically sit out seven days. That would have Looney missing four games: Saturday in Memphis, Tuesday against the 76ers, Thursday at Sacramento and Friday against the Hawks.
2 hours ago via Connor Letourneau @ San Francisco Chronicle

