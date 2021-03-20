USA Today Sports

March 20, 2021 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
Daryl Morey expects league to modify corner three-point line

According to NBA.com’s official statistics, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz — both first-place teams — are the only teams so far with a non-corner three-point percentage above 39 percent. However, half of the league shoots the corner three-pointer at 39 percent or higher. Evidently, it’s a little bit easier. So will the league do something about it? “I expect that to happen,” Morey said. “…A corner three is basically the same as getting a rim shot, a medium-guarded rim shot, which is sort of insane when you factor in fouls and everything else. So yeah, it’s too big of a positive.”
