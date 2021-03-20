Dave McMenamin: Dennis Schroder on Rajon Rondo pushing the basketball into his forehead, drawing a technical foul today: “I love competitors but that’s not competing. … I’m going to leave it at that … That’s not basketball”
March 20, 2021 | 9:35 pm EDT Update
LeBron James traveling with team
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James accompanied the Lakers on their flight to Phoenix, according to a team spokesperson.
Mirjam Swanson: James Borrego on former Hornet Nic Batum: “He was professional the entire time (when he wasn’t playing last season) … he was great with our young guys, he really embraced the role… he handled himself with professionalism and maturity…”
Rick Bonnell: “I’ve got to try to move him around and free him up for some cleaner looks.” — Hornets coach James Borrego on Gordon Hayward, who totaled 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting in his last two games.
Law Murray: Borrego asked to compare LaMelo Ball to a past NBA player, and he says Manu Ginobili: “The ability to make plays off instinct, off competitive spirit, the ability to make something out of nothing… not exactly the same position but same spirit”
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue on LaMelo Ball: “The things he’s seeing on the floor and just watching tape and watching film on him, he makes some passes that you don’t think most people would see and he delivers it on time and on target.”
Jim Owczarski: Rodions Kurucs is inactive tonight for the #Bucks due to health and safety protocols. He was initially listed as questionable with his abdominal injury.
DeAndre Jordan: Happy Birthday to the vampire Benjamin Button himself! One of the best people I’ve ever been around, on and off the floor. Enjoy it @Jamal Crawford and many more to come fanlaayyyy!!! #6thMan
March 20, 2021 | 8:49 pm EDT Update
Daryl Morey expects league to modify corner three-point line
According to NBA.com’s official statistics, the Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz — both first-place teams — are the only teams so far with a non-corner three-point percentage above 39 percent. However, half of the league shoots the corner three-pointer at 39 percent or higher. Evidently, it’s a little bit easier. So will the league do something about it? “I expect that to happen,” Morey said. “…A corner three is basically the same as getting a rim shot, a medium-guarded rim shot, which is sort of insane when you factor in fouls and everything else. So yeah, it’s too big of a positive.”