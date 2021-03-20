USA Today Sports

Solomon Hill: would never disrespect the game and take …

4 hours ago via solohill

4 hours ago via wojespn
LeBron James out indefinitely with ankle injury
Adrian Wojnarowski: High-ankle sprain for LeBron James, out indefinitely, source tells ESPN.
4 hours ago via hmfaigen
4 hours ago via jovanbuha
4 hours ago via sarah_k_spence
Sarah K. Spencer: "I pray he's alright and hope everything's good with him," Trae Young said of LeBron, who injured his ankle in the second quarter.
5 hours ago via DuaneRankin
Kyle Kuzma: Never heard LeBron James scream like that
5 hours ago via RyanWardLA
5 hours ago via wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski: X-rays negative on LeBron James’ right ankle, source tells ESPN. MRI results still pending.
5 hours ago via kylegoon
5 hours ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: Montrezl Harrell on Solomon Hill's dive into LeBron: "We don't feel like it was one of those basketball-type plays." On follow-up: "He had to go through his leg to get the ball." Says he didn't think he intend to hurt James but that it's something that the league should look at.
5 hours ago via mcten
LeBron James undergoing MRI on injured ankle
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is receiving a MRI on his right ankle, sources tell ESPN.
5 hours ago via RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on dealing with LeBron's injury along with all the others: "It's certainly going to be a challenge when your are undermanned." Emphasized a need to play "team basketball" during this tough time with injuries.
5 hours ago via kylegoon
5 hours ago via RyanWardLA
6 hours ago via jovanbuha
6 hours ago via JCrossover
6 hours ago via billoram
LeBron James suffers ankle injury
6 hours ago via billoram
Bill Oram: With the corner 3 he buried after the injury, LeBron secured his 1,036th game with at least 10 points. It is the record by far. Michael Jordan second on that list with 866.
6 hours ago via JaMorant
6 hours ago via CJMcCollum
7 hours ago via billoram
LeBron James leaves game after injury
7 hours ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Solomon Hill went for a steal and collided with LeBron James' left leg/knee area. LeBron fell and was screaming in pain -- you could hear it from a couple hundred feet away -- but he just got up on his own and limped to the bench. Unclear yet if he's going to return.
7 hours ago via billoram
Bill Oram: Lakers call timeout and LeBron heads to the locker room, knocking down a stool on his way off the court. You have to understand how much it takes to get LeBron to go to the locker room after getting hurt.
7 hours ago via BA_Turner
2 months ago via hmfaigen
2 months ago via TheSteinLine
2 months ago via kylegoon
2 months ago via jovanbuha
Jovan Buha: Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow vs. Philadelphia: — LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is questionable. — Anthony Davis (right ankle contusion) is probable. — Jared Dudley (sore right calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendonitis) are out.
2 months ago via cayleighgriffin
Cayleigh Griffin: Jared Dudley is out for LAL with a sore right calf. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James all remain listed as questionable.
2 months ago via hmfaigen
Harrison Faigen: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all questionable again tonight (just like last night) pic.twitter.com/1TKWfHhJGw
3 months ago via MarkG_Medina
LeBron James "ready to go" for Christmas game
Mark Medina: LeBron James said "I'll be ready to go tomorrow" vs Mavs after turning his ankle on opening night
6 months ago via LakersNation
Lakers Nation: Lakers injury report for Game 2: Dion Waiters (sore left groin) is doubtful. LeBron James (sore right groin) and Rajon Rondo (back spasms) are probable.
6 months ago via hmfaigen
7 months ago via Jonathan_Feigen
7 months ago via JamieHudsonNBCS
8 months ago via LakersReporter
8 months ago via ShowtimeForum
1 year ago via NotoriousOHM
1 year ago via LakersReporter
1 year ago via BA_Turner
1 year ago via melissarohlin
LeBron James out against Warriors
Melissa Rohlin: LeBron James (sore groin) is out for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. Anthony Davis (sore left elbow) is probable.
1 year ago via mcten
1 year ago via Lakers
1 year ago via kylegoon
1 year ago via taniaganguli
1 year ago via MarkG_Medina
1 year ago via Mike_Bresnahan
Mike Bresnahan: Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Dallas because of soreness in his right shoulder. LeBron James (sore groin) and Kyle Kuzma (sprained ankle) are listed as probable for the game.
1 year ago via Yahoo! Sports
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will play Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers despite dealing with a groin injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬ The Lakers had ruled James’ status for the Portland game as questionable.
1 year ago via Mike_Bresnahan
Mike Bresnahan: Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said a decision hadn’t been made yet on whether LeBron James would play tonight vs. Portland. Some of it depends on how he fares at today’s upcoming shoot-around. James is listed as questionable because of a groin injury.
1 year ago via BDawsonWrites
1 year ago via Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Good news for the Lakers: LeBron James (groin) will travel with the team to Portland and is on track to play on Saturday against the Trail Blazers, league sources say. James is said to be feeling fine enough to play after receiving treatment on Thursday. He re-aggravated his groin injury in the Lakers’ Christmas Day loss to the Clippers.
1 year ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
LeBron James to miss time?
A collision with Patrick Beverley in the first quarter of the Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday night to the Clippers caused LeBron James to aggravate a nagging groin injury and could cause the Lakers star to miss some game time moving forward. "I felt healthy going into the game," James said after finishing with 23 points on 9-for-24 shooting, with 10 assists and 9 rebounds. "I got kneed in the groin taking a charge from Pat Bev, and it kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."
1 year ago via taniaganguli
1 year ago via wojespn
1 year ago via BA_Turner
1 year ago via Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
LeBron James back for Christmas?
James missed his first game of the season Sunday while dealing with a thoracic muscle strain -- a pull in the rib cage area -- as well as a nagging groin issue, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. He is listed as day-to-day by the Lakers with the Christmas game on the horizon. However, a source close to James told ESPN he expected the star to be in the lineup. While James' presence would certainly buoy this Lakers group, Anthony Davis pointed to a more pressing need than the four-time MVP: team defense.
1 year ago via TheSteinLine
1 year ago via mcten
1 year ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain, coach Frank Vogel announced Saturday. LeBron James first sustained the injury, a pull in the rib cage area, against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday and played through it during Thursday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. James didn't require an MRI, but this is a significant issue and not just a load management situation, sources told ESPN.
1 year ago via Brian Windhorst @ ESPN
Earlier this week, James said he didn't plan to miss any games this season for rest. James has also been dealing with a nagging groin issue recently, sources said. Last season a groin strain on Christmas Day derailed James and the Lakers' season.
1 year ago via kylegoon
LeBron James doubtful for Sunday
Kyle Goon: LeBron James did not practice today. He's doubtful for tomorrow against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain.
1 year ago via LakersReporter
1 year ago via taniaganguli
2 years ago via ESPN
The Lakers announced this weekend that James would be held out of the final six games to allow his strained left groin to fully heal. "He wants to play," Walton said before the Lakers played the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. "My understanding from the medical staff, they finally said, 'Look, it's just not worth it anymore. Let's make sure you have a healthy summer.' So that's the decision that was made, and we'll move forward without him on the floor for the final six."
2 years ago via ESPN
Why wasn't that decision made sooner? "Well, I think that goes back to him wanting to compete," Walton said. "Even though it's over, he wants to be out there playing with his guys. Eventually, as that time goes on and on, it's easier to tell someone like that, 'Let's take care of your health right now.' So that's kind of how the decision came."
2 years ago via ESPN
Walton said that the final stretch of the season will be difficult without James, but will present an opportunity for the rest of his young team. "It's going to make it a challenge, but you know, it can be exciting if guys step up," he said. "This group, it's been fun, for where we're at, it's been fun to coach this group lately, and the way they've been playing out there. LeBron's been a key part of that. We'll have to figure some things out differently, but again, everyone's getting a chance to play and try to help us win some more games."
2 years ago via kylegoon
2 years ago via FredKatz
2 years ago via IraHeatBeat
2 years ago via taniaganguli
LeBron James done for the season
2 years ago via mcten
Dave McMenamin: Lakers statement: “After consulting with our team doctors and medical staff, we have decided to hold LeBron out of games for the remainder of the season. This decision will allow his groin to fully heal, and is best for the future success of both LeBron and the Lakers.”
2 years ago via LakersReporter
2 years ago via hmfaigen
Harrison Faigen: The Lakers are listing LeBron as probable for tomorrow. Mike Muscala is also probable. Reggie Bullock and Tyson Chandler are questionable
2 years ago via RyanWardLA
2 years ago via kylegoon
2 years ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: Josh Hart is already listed as OUT for tomorrow's game against the Wizards. Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala are QUESTIONABLE. LeBron James is PROBABLE.
2 years ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: LeBron James is listed as probable with a left knee contusion for tonight’s game vs. SAC, while Josh Hart (knee tendinitis) is out, and Mike Muscala (tibialias posterior tendinitis) questionable.
2 years ago via Instagram
Dr. Karen Joubert: As a PT for 27 years I have had the good fortune to work with some of the top athletes in the world ... then came Lebron. I want you all to know how bad his injury was and is, the pain he endured. Along with his amazing trainer, Mike Mancias, he was on the court in 6 weeks, it should have been 6 months. Unselfishly, he endured pain, pain, pain. He did not want to let the Lakers down, the fans down. But I know what he went through! I learned about determination, the will to win, how to get the job done. He is a force to be reckoned with. @kingjames @mikemancias1 #lebronjames #lakers #basketball #lebron
https://www.instagram.com/p/BvVQWj8gb3a/
2 years ago via GregLogan1
Greg Logan: Walton says, “It’s nice being able to say #LeBron is back in the starting lineup.” Obviously, decision was made since shootaround.
2 years ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: LeBron - listed as probable/expected to play tonight - said after shootaround that missing last game due to the sore groin was about managing it and not taking a step backwards. “At this point of the season that’s the last thing I’d want is to take a step backwards.”
2 years ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: Luke Walton said Josh Hart won’t play tonight (sore knee). LeBron will play, Tyson Chandler is available and Lance Stephenson is questionable.
2 years ago via Mike_Bresnahan
2 years ago via BA_Turner
2 years ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: LeBron’s been shooting 3’s with Kuzma for a good 30 minutes plus now. From afar, he’s been vocal and encouraging. Kuz has struggled from 3 all season, a source of frustration for him after a solid rookie year from 3, though his overall FG% is still up a bit.
2 years ago via kylegoon
2 years ago via kylegoon
2 years ago via New York Times
When I crossed paths with James before Sunday night’s tipoff, in my weekend cameo with ESPN Radio, he acknowledged that hauling the Lakers to the playoffs will be a daunting assignment. But he also insisted that he’s starting to feel better physically at the most important time after missing a career-worst 17 consecutive games with a groin strain he sustained on Christmas. “It’s going to be tough, but we shouldn’t want it any other way,” James said. “I look forward to the challenge — and I’m getting healthy, too.”
2 years ago via LakersReporter
Mike Trudell: LeBron confirmed that he’ll play tonight in Indiana after missing the previous contest due to load management.
2 years ago via kylegoon
Kyle Goon: I thought it was interesting that no Lakers player seemed to have any inkling before the game that LeBron might not be available tonight. Several said their first indication was when they heard as they arrived to the arena.
2 years ago via taniaganguli
Tania Ganguli: LeBron talks about how he dealt with the past five weeks and, in his more negative moments, what brought him down. “I didn’t come here to put on a suit every day. I came here to put on a jersey and some shorts ... and lead a team.” pic.twitter.com/BISGs9uUz1
2 years ago via taniaganguli
Tania Ganguli: Luke Walton says officially that LeBron James will play. No minutes limit but they’ll keep a close eye on him.
2 years ago via melissarohlin
2 years ago via Yahoo! Sports
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will make his return Thursday night against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing nearly five weeks with a left groin strain, league sources told Yahoo Sports.‬
2 years ago via ESPN
Ohm Youngmisuk: LeBron James is now listed as doubtful to play tonight against the Clippers. Josh Hart and Kyle IKuzma are questionable to play. Luke Walton said there's a possibility James could warm up before tonight's game to see how he feels. Walton also said Kuzma was moving better this morning.
2 years ago via RyanWardLA
2 years ago via Mike_Bresnahan
2 years ago via mcten
Dave McMenamin: Luke Walton says the Lakers are preparing as if LeBron won’t be available tomorrow. The Lakers say he is officially listed as out. Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart are both questionable. However Walton said today Kuzma did the most he’s done since sitting out with his hip injury.
2 years ago via mcten
2 years ago via ESPN
A source familiar with James' rehab told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the Lakers are "hoping" James could return to game action against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Staples Center. "Depends on these next couple of days," the source said.
2 years ago via Instagram
LeBron James: Almost that time again! I’ve missed you so damn much! 😤🦁 🗣🤯#BeenACagedAngryLion. #striveforgreatness🚀 #jamesgang👑 photo cred @graydientvisuals
https://www.instagram.com/p/BtMjmAnA2W7/?utm_source=ig_embed

