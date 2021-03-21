“A guy dove for a loose ball, took his leg out from up under him,” Montrezl Harrell said. “I really don’t feel like it was one of those loose-ball plays. He had to go through his leg to get the ball, man. He was turned sideways. The ball was behind him. I mean, you’re jumping at an angle, going across this way, I mean, I don’t know how you feel that’s a loose ball.” Dennis Schroder concurred. “That’s an unnecessary play to dive in the leg like that,” he said.
March 21, 2021 | 2:11 pm EDT Update
Kevon Looney cleared to play
Anthony Slater: Kevon Looney has cleared health and safety protocol and traveled back home with the Warriors. He is expected to be available on Tuesday against the Sixers.
Michael Singer: SVG said he’s never gotten too excited about triple-doubles. “They’re nice round numbers.” Called it an “arbitrary” watermark. Said he cared just as much about efficiency, turnovers etc. SVG: Is 10-10-10 better than 35-9-9-9?
Michael Singer: Malone: “We should be averaging close to 30 assists per game with the amount of playmakers we have.” Coming into tonight, the Nuggets were 4th in the NBA at 26.9 per game. Thirty would put them, easily, atop the league.
Josh Robbins: Michael Carter-Williams (non-Covid illness) and James Ennis (sore left calf) will play this afternoon in Boston, Magic officials said. Mo Bamba will not play because of left hamstring tightness and a sprained right big toe.
Marla Ridenour: #Cavs G Matthew Dellavedova (abdominal, appendectomy) questionable for tonight’s home game vs. #Raptors, as he was on last night’s 8:30 report. JaVale McGee (illness) also questionable. Taurean Prince (left shoulder), Kevin Love (right calf strain) are out.