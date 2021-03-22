Another team expected to show interest in Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball: The Hawks, sources said. The Pelicans have a price point on Ball to reach for any deal.
March 22, 2021 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
StatMuse: Players with multiple seasons of 30+ PPG, 18+ RPG in NBA history: 1. Wilt Chamberlain, who was 7’1″ 2. Elgin Baylor, who was 6’5″ (Submitted by @AhaanRungta) pic.twitter.com/rQY0SH8MoJ
Jusuf Nurkic: I got my vaccine 💉 today. I can’t live in fear of infecting someone else and the people I love. The best protection is vaccine and the fastest way to get back to normal. #HaveYourOpinion #MakeYourMove pic.twitter.com/qpbZFUT6cR
March 22, 2021 | 2:41 pm EDT Update
Lakers release statement on Elgin Baylor's death
Mark Medina: Lakers governor Jeanie Buss on Elgin Baylor: “Elgin was THE superstar of his era.” pic.twitter.com/G7KU6LHWmd
Jazz trending towards filling empty roster spot via trade or buyout market, targeting a perimeter defender
But is it enough? Should the Jazz be done improving? The answer to that is probably no. And that’s why, according to league sources, the Jazz are trending towards being likely to fill that 15th roster spot, whether it comes by Thursday’s trade deadline or in the buyout frenzy that is sure to follow.