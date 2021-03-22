One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.
March 22, 2021 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
Magic Johnson: RIP to the NBA’s first high flyer, Lakers Legend, & Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor. Before there was Michael Jordan doing amazing things in the air, there was Elgin Baylor! A true class act and great man, I’ll always appreciate the advice he shared with me when I first came into the pic.twitter.com/khPRc73gqW
Eddie Johnson: One of the best players ever and I am so blessed that I got to spend four hours playing golf with him multiple times 🙏🏿🙏🏿RIP ALL- TIME GREAT theathletic.com/news/elgin-bay…