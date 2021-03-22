USA Today Sports

5 hours ago via Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
One latest potential Oladipo suitor to keep an eye on is Atlanta. The Hawks have made Bogdan Bogdanovic and Cam Reddish available, sources said, as the front office is purportedly searching to upgrade its crowded wing rotation.

March 22, 2021 | 3:39 pm EDT Update
March 22, 2021 | 2:54 pm EDT Update
