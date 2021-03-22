USA Today Sports

De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making …

2 hours ago via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.

