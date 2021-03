Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.