Sarah K. Spencer: De’Andre Hunter says he hasn’t done much 5-on-5 (the Hawks get very little practice time, and usually take it easy since they have a game every other day). He has done “a little” 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Says he just needs to get in a game and get used to it again.
Sarah K. Spencer: "I'm in good spirits right now, definitely," De'Andre Hunter says. This is the first road trip he has gone on with the team since getting hurt.
De’Andre Hunter: The Atlanta Hawks forward is making his return to action tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Hunter was recovering from right knee surgery since Feb. 8. The Hawks are getting healthy at the right time.
Forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery on Feb. 8) has increased his rehabilitation activities to include unrestricted weight room work and progressive court reloading. He will be reviewed on Mar. 19.
Kevin Chouinard: Travis Schlenk to 92.9 FM this morning, on De'Andre Hunter: "(Friday) they'll decide if he has to get the second PRP injection ... Whatever decision is made there, that will affect the timeline for him. He has started doing some low-impact movements ... He's coming along great." pic.twitter.com/pWn2VYQZcB
De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as the Atlanta Hawks' second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Saturday that Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure Saturday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee.
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game: De’Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) is questionable. Cam Reddish (left knee contusion) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari (right ankle sprain) is doubtful. Bogdan Bogdanovic (avulsion fracture, right knee) is out. Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery) is out.
Sarah K. Spencer: De'Andre Hunter (dislocated right index finger) on whether he'll be able to play in Wednesday's game vs. the Nets: "I don't know as of right now. I have a lot of adrenaline and it doesn't really hurt me right now, but I'll definitely know by tomorrow."
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Miami: De’Andre Hunter (dental injury) is probable. Evan Turner (left Achilles pain) is doubtful. Allen Crabbe (post op rehab – right knee) is out. Chandler Parsons (load management – bilateral knees) is out. Trae Young (right ankle sprain) is out.
March 22, 2021 | 10:06 pm EDT Update
Tyrese Haliburton set career-high in Kings win
Jason Jones: Kings win 119-105 at Cleveland and finish their road trip 3-3. Fox 30 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts. Haliburton with a new career high, 28 pts. Hield 19 pts. Holmes, 17 pts, 16 rebs. Barnes 9 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts.
Bobby Marks: Because his 3rd year team option was declined, the maximum that Sacramento could offer Kabengele in free agency is $2.17M (the same salary if his 2021-22 team option was not declined).
Bobby Marks: Prior to the trade, the LA Clippers had to wait until March 30 to sign a player as a result of the hard cap. There are no restrictions now with the 2 open roster spots.
KC Johnson: Joakim Noah is at Bulls-Jazz, sitting with John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf in the owner’s suite. Noah, who has plans to sign a one-day deal to retire as a Bull, is in town for several reasons, including planning talks for his foundation @NoahsArcFdn
On Monday, the Spurs returned home to San Antonio Monday after a five-game road trip to face the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to the game, Spurs players decided to pay tribute to some of the all-time greats in women’s college basketball by wearing their jerseys to the arena.
Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.