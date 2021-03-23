Mirjam Swanson: Nate McMillan on Paul George, whom he coached in Indiana: “He’s a superstar in this league. … a prime-time player. I loved working with Paul, he’s a guy, he wanted to try to take that next step with an organization… he’s looking to win big, win a title.”
March 22, 2021 | 10:06 pm EDT Update
Tyrese Haliburton set career-high in Kings win
Jason Jones: Kings win 119-105 at Cleveland and finish their road trip 3-3. Fox 30 pts, 6 rebs, 6 asts. Haliburton with a new career high, 28 pts. Hield 19 pts. Holmes, 17 pts, 16 rebs. Barnes 9 pts, 10 rebs, 8 asts.
Bobby Marks: Because his 3rd year team option was declined, the maximum that Sacramento could offer Kabengele in free agency is $2.17M (the same salary if his 2021-22 team option was not declined).
Bobby Marks: Prior to the trade, the LA Clippers had to wait until March 30 to sign a player as a result of the hard cap. There are no restrictions now with the 2 open roster spots.
KC Johnson: Joakim Noah is at Bulls-Jazz, sitting with John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf in the owner’s suite. Noah, who has plans to sign a one-day deal to retire as a Bull, is in town for several reasons, including planning talks for his foundation @NoahsArcFdn
On Monday, the Spurs returned home to San Antonio Monday after a five-game road trip to face the Charlotte Hornets. Prior to the game, Spurs players decided to pay tribute to some of the all-time greats in women’s college basketball by wearing their jerseys to the arena.
Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.