2 hours ago via MirjamSwanson
Mirjam Swanson: Nate McMillan on Paul George, whom he coached in Indiana: “He’s a superstar in this league. … a prime-time player. I loved working with Paul, he’s a guy, he wanted to try to take that next step with an organization… he’s looking to win big, win a title.”

March 22, 2021 | 10:06 pm EDT Update
Point guard Dejounte Murray paid tribute to Becky Hammon, a Spurs assistant, by wearing her Colorado State jersey. DeMar DeRozan, a Compton, California, native who played collegiately at USC, wore Cheryl Miller’s USC jersey. Miller is also from Southern California. Former University of Connecticut great Rudy Gay honored another UConn legend – Rebecca Lobo. And Patty Mills honored his longtime girlfriend, Alyssa Levesque, whom he met when both were playing at Saint Mary’s.

2 hours ago via ESPN

March 22, 2021 | 9:49 pm EDT Update
