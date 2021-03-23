All NBA Teams All NBA Teams Eastern Atlanta Boston Brooklyn Charlotte Chicago Cleveland Detroit Indiana Miami Milwaukee New York Orlando Philadelphia Toronto Washington Western Dallas Denver Golden State Houston LA Clippers LA Lakers Memphis Minnesota New Orleans Oklahoma City Phoenix Portland Sacramento San Antonio Utah Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: "We were playing good … shares share tweet pin sms send email 5 hours ago – via Twitter sarah_k_spence Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: “We were playing good basketball. Started to celebrate in that third quarter. They made some adjustments, went small, and we just lost our focus and didn’t finish this game.” Nate McMillan, Uncategorized Nate McMillan, Atlanta Hawks Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week Views per day shares share tweet pin sms send email