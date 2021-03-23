USA Today Sports

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan: "We were playing good …

5 hours ago via sarah_k_spence

, Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
March 23, 2021 | 6:05 am EDT Update
Haliburton, however, wasn’t happy to hear from people who were trying to boost his candidacy after learning Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, the front-runner for the award, had fractured a bone in his right wrist and is likely out for the season. “It was kind of frustrating to see people tagging me in stuff and hitting me up,” Haliburton said. “Seemed like people were excited or something, and I hated that. I think that’s terrible. … I thought that was garbage.”
49 mins ago via Jason Jones @ The Athletic

, , , Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

March 23, 2021 | 1:46 am EDT Update

Hawks wanted Jaylen Brown included in a deal with Boston

Though the Hawks’ demands for Collins have been similar to Orlando’s Gordon price tag, Atlanta’s initial response to Boston’s pursuit of the 23-year-old forward was to build a larger deal around Jaylen Brown, league sources tell The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. Since the 24-year-old All-Star plays the most valuable position in the game and just started a below market four-year deal, that was not going anywhere unless Atlanta was looking to include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter, their two main building blocks.
5 hours ago via Jared Weiss, Sam Amick, Jared Weiss and Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

, , , , , ,

This rumor is part of a storyline: 22 more rumors
The Boston Celtics are considered the frontrunners to add Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon via trade, multiple sources confirmed to The Action Network Monday night. While the framework of a deal is in active discussion and considered the leading offer, sources say no deal has been agreed upon and the Magic are expected to continue to take offers up until Thursday’s deadline.
5 hours ago via Matt Moore @ Action Network

, Uncategorized

, , ,

Home