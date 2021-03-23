Chris Kirschner: John Collins: “The way we lost this one tonight just hurts a little deep. You always want positives out of every loss, out of every game but this one is real tough.”
March 23, 2021 | 6:05 am EDT Update
Kings waiting for better offers for Nemanja Bjelica
Bjelica remains a player who might be of interest for teams looking to add a veteran big who is a 3-point threat. League sources said the Kings passed on the chance to move Bjelica sooner but hadn’t found a deal to their liking.
Sources said the Kings hadn’t received an offer to their liking for Bagley and teams are hoping the Kings eventually sell low to shed Bagley and the $11.3 million he’s due next season.
Haliburton, however, wasn’t happy to hear from people who were trying to boost his candidacy after learning Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, the front-runner for the award, had fractured a bone in his right wrist and is likely out for the season. “It was kind of frustrating to see people tagging me in stuff and hitting me up,” Haliburton said. “Seemed like people were excited or something, and I hated that. I think that’s terrible. … I thought that was garbage.”
March 23, 2021 | 1:46 am EDT Update
Hawks wanted Jaylen Brown included in a deal with Boston
Though the Hawks’ demands for Collins have been similar to Orlando’s Gordon price tag, Atlanta’s initial response to Boston’s pursuit of the 23-year-old forward was to build a larger deal around Jaylen Brown, league sources tell The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner. Since the 24-year-old All-Star plays the most valuable position in the game and just started a below market four-year deal, that was not going anywhere unless Atlanta was looking to include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter, their two main building blocks.
The Boston Celtics are considered the frontrunners to add Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon via trade, multiple sources confirmed to The Action Network Monday night. While the framework of a deal is in active discussion and considered the leading offer, sources say no deal has been agreed upon and the Magic are expected to continue to take offers up until Thursday’s deadline.
Boston, multiple sources confirmed, has offered two first-round picks. No other teams on the board have yet to reach that offer level. It’s not known yet what types of protections are attached to those talks but there is an assumption there will be some, if not significant, protections on the first-rounders.
Adam Spolane: Christian Wood: “My relationship with Stephen is, I came here for him. He brought me in, and to speak on yesterday, you would never want to see a head coach like that. I’d rather see my head coach how his face was today after this win than how it was yesterday..” pic.twitter.com/EbTDo3J5ki