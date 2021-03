Haliburton, however, wasn’t happy to hear from people who were trying to boost his candidacy after learning Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, the front-runner for the award, had fractured a bone in his right wrist and is likely out for the season. “It was kind of frustrating to see people tagging me in stuff and hitting me up,” Haliburton said. “Seemed like people were excited or something, and I hated that. I think that’s terrible. … I thought that was garbage.”