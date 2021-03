Still, even before the neck issue, Nash had acknowledged concern over how many minutes the 31-year-old was piling up. Harden came into Tuesday leading the league with an average of 37.9 minutes played. “I’m concerned about the minutes,” Nash said. “I’m not sure what the answer is, though. He controls the game. He hasn’t shot the ball well since the [All-Star] break, but he [makes 3s], he gets to the line. He makes assists, rebounds, steals. He’s great around the basket. … So it’s hard to take him off the floor because he makes his teammates better.”