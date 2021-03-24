-
March 24, 2021 | 10:23 am EDT Update
Rockets, Magic in serious talks over Aaron Gordon
The Rockets and the Magic have had serious talks on a potential Gordon deal, league sources said. The precise terms under discussion are not 100 percent clear, but best I can read the tea leaves, Houston would have to send out significant draft compensation — multiple picks — as part of any proposed Gordon deal.
And while Gordon would be a welcome addition, a source with knowledge of the situation said there are conflicting views internally when it comes to the price the Nuggets should ultimately be willing to pay. The Celtics, as noted below, are believed to have put two first-round picks on the table as part of a Gordon proposal that also includes them landing Magic guard/free-agent-to-be Evan Fournier.
Ball would be an interesting fit with the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans’ appetite for moving Ball ahead of his restricted free agency this summer has been murkier since Ball’s surge in the past month, but the sense among league sources is they would be open to a deal if the offer is strong enough. Teams with cap room to sign Ball this summer have some incentive to pony up now, since the Pelicans will have the right to match any offer for Ball in free agency.
The Knicks interest in Oladipo may be overblown, per league sources, and Miami is said to be lukewarm about packaging any of its young shooters (Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson) in a deal for a player they could pursue via free agency. Houston, though, will move Oladipo somewhere before Friday.
Collins made an impassioned plea to remain with the Hawks on Tuesday, and rival execs say Atlanta has not operated like a team eager to move him. A team to watch is Charlotte, which could cobble together a Devonte’ Graham/Cody Zeller/draft pick package.
Kings GM Monte McNair has been empowered to rebuild the franchise, but rival execs don’t believe Kings ownership favors any deal that moves key players for draft picks—not with Sacramento, which has not made the playoffs since 2006, still within 3 ½ games of a spot in the play-in tournament.
David Wilson: Bam Adebayo on trade rumors: “Everybody knows it’s business at the end of the day. I feel like there’s a lot of dudes that are probably scrolling on social media. … There’s probably a lot of extra weight than there should be.”
Still, even before the neck issue, Nash had acknowledged concern over how many minutes the 31-year-old was piling up. Harden came into Tuesday leading the league with an average of 37.9 minutes played. “I’m concerned about the minutes,” Nash said. “I’m not sure what the answer is, though. He controls the game. He hasn’t shot the ball well since the [All-Star] break, but he [makes 3s], he gets to the line. He makes assists, rebounds, steals. He’s great around the basket. … So it’s hard to take him off the floor because he makes his teammates better.”