12 hours ago via Twitter

March 24, 2021 | 10:23 am EDT Update

Rockets, Magic in serious talks over Aaron Gordon

The Rockets and the Magic have had serious talks on a potential Gordon deal, league sources said. The precise terms under discussion are not 100 percent clear, but best I can read the tea leaves, Houston would have to send out significant draft compensation — multiple picks — as part of any proposed Gordon deal.
9 mins ago via ESPN

And while Gordon would be a welcome addition, a source with knowledge of the situation said there are conflicting views internally when it comes to the price the Nuggets should ultimately be willing to pay. The Celtics, as noted below, are believed to have put two first-round picks on the table as part of a Gordon proposal that also includes them landing Magic guard/free-agent-to-be Evan Fournier.
9 mins ago via Sam Amick @ The Athletic

, Top Rumors

Ball would be an interesting fit with the Denver Nuggets. The Pelicans’ appetite for moving Ball ahead of his restricted free agency this summer has been murkier since Ball’s surge in the past month, but the sense among league sources is they would be open to a deal if the offer is strong enough. Teams with cap room to sign Ball this summer have some incentive to pony up now, since the Pelicans will have the right to match any offer for Ball in free agency.
9 mins ago via ESPN

, , Top Rumors

The Knicks interest in Oladipo may be overblown, per league sources, and Miami is said to be lukewarm about packaging any of its young shooters (Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson) in a deal for a player they could pursue via free agency. Houston, though, will move Oladipo somewhere before Friday.
9 mins ago via Chris Mannix @ Sports Illustrated

, , Top Rumors

Still, even before the neck issue, Nash had acknowledged concern over how many minutes the 31-year-old was piling up. Harden came into Tuesday leading the league with an average of 37.9 minutes played. “I’m concerned about the minutes,” Nash said. “I’m not sure what the answer is, though. He controls the game. He hasn’t shot the ball well since the [All-Star] break, but he [makes 3s], he gets to the line. He makes assists, rebounds, steals. He’s great around the basket. … So it’s hard to take him off the floor because he makes his teammates better.”
9 mins ago via Brian Lewis @ New York Post

